Huge Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — here's 25 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, apparel, smart home tech and more
Amazon just dropped a ton of new deals for the weekend
The weekend is here, and I plan to spend it shopping! Right now Amazon's sale section is packed with a bunch of awesome deals, making now an awesome chance to fill your cart.
You can currently get one of the best TVs we've reviewed, the Samsung 55-inch S95D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,599 at Amazon. It's on sale for a massive $800 discount, dropping it to the lowest price I've ever seen. This gorgeous OLED TV is extremely bright and makes just about everything look fantastic.
There are also a ton of great deals in Amazon's device sale. For example, you can get the new Kindle Colorsoft on sale for $224 at Amazon and get some extra reading in ahead of the summer.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $20.
Editor's Choice Sales
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
This YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSlider to reduce the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.
The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a large screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.
Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is, without question, one of the best smartwatches you can get if you have a Samsung phone to take full advantage of everything it can do. From its Energy Score feature to its heart health tracking, we loved this watch in our Galaxy Watch 7 review.
This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Price Check: $849 @ B&H | $849 @ Best Buy
TVs
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
The Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $998, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Primed with some of Samsung's best specs yet, the S95D OLED is your ticket to watching sports and entertainment with unbridled performance. Our Samsung S95D OLED review shows that this set pulls out all the stops, leveraging a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with an anti-glare coating that ensures you don't miss any of the action even in ambient-lit environments.
55-inch: $1,599 @ Amazon
65-inch: $2,298 @ Amazon
77-inch: $2,997 @ Amazon
Amazon devices
At this price, the Fire TV Stick HD is a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.
The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. In our Kindle Colorsoft review, we called it a winner thanks to its sharp and vibrant color display, lightweight design, long battery life, and enormous Kindle library.
Apparel
The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value. Note: prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Laptops and tablets
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor.
The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.
Headphones
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
Appliances
This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.
This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.
A near 50% discount on one of the most popular robot vacuums makes this great value. This ultra slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to get rid of stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households.
This combination of air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.
