Huge Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — here's 25 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs, apparel, smart home tech and more

The weekend is here, and I plan to spend it shopping! Right now Amazon's sale section is packed with a bunch of awesome deals, making now an awesome chance to fill your cart.

You can currently get one of the best TVs we've reviewed, the Samsung 55-inch S95D 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,599 at Amazon. It's on sale for a massive $800 discount, dropping it to the lowest price I've ever seen. This gorgeous OLED TV is extremely bright and makes just about everything look fantastic.

There are also a ton of great deals in Amazon's device sale. For example, you can get the new Kindle Colorsoft on sale for $224 at Amazon and get some extra reading in ahead of the summer.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon deals. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page, and see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $20.

Editor's Choice Sales

Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon This YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSlider to reduce the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Amazfit Bip 5 sports a large screen that gives the device an almost-Apple Watch-like aesthetic. Simple to operate with reliable tracking, this sleek wearable was already a great bargain at $89, as noted in our Amazfit Bip 5 review. It also boasts voice support for Amazon Alexa, a feature rarely offered in fitness trackers under $100.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Skylight Calendar: was $319 now $279 at Amazon This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.

TVs

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $399 now $359 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon At this price, the Fire TV Stick HD is a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 50% off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (6-Pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 5-pack, and you can currently save $200 on the package that offers whole-home coverage.

Apparel

Carhartt sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's): was $80 now $32 at Amazon The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value. Note: prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Laptops and tablets

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor.

Acer Aspire 3: was $324 now $299 at Amazon The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Appliances

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Amazon This is a great discount for a super portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes. The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, spraying crevice tool and a trial size cleaning solution.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $459 now $349 at Amazon This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20: was $699 now $399 at Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the most popular robot vacuums makes this great value. This ultra slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to get rid of stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households.