Huge Home Depot weekend sale takes up to 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 27 deals I’d shop now
Shop furniture, decor and outdoor deals from $17
From updating your indoor decor and appliances to revamping your outdoor space with patio furniture and grilling essentials, you can consider Home Depot your one-stop shop. And this weekend, there's no shortage of great deals to pick up at the home-improvement retailer.
In fact, Home Depot's weekend sale is knocking up to 50% off everything you need to spruce up your home. We're talking furniture, lighting, lawnmowers, decorative storage, grills and more from just $17. And if you're in need of a last-minute Mother's Day gift, Home Depot has tons of great options to choose from.
Ready to whip your home into shape for this season and beyond? We recommend shopping Home Depot's weekend sale ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite deals. For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Mother's Day sale: deals from $2
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off
- Rug sale: up to 30% off
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights: was $34 now $19
- StyleWell Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $49
- Home Decorators Collection Metal Accent Table: was $129 now $89
- Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206
- Heatmaxx 42 in. Gas Fire Pit Table: was $377 now $289
- Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs: was $729 now $439
Editor's Choice
Mother's Day sale: deals from $2 @ Home Depot
Need a last-minute Mother's Day gift? Home Depot has you covered. From gardening and grilling to furniture and decor, there's plenty of gifts that Mom will love. And you can also opt for fast-shipping and in-store pickup, so you'll have your gifts in time for Sunday.
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 30%.
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deals starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.
Outdoor Deals
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 24 feet long and include 12 bulbs. You can link up to 240 ft. for a total of 10 strings using one electrical outlet. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Nab this bar to make the most out of your patio. This 5 piece set comes with a bar and four stools, made of a combination of durable acacia wood and hand woven rattan. They can also fold up to be stored when not in use.
This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Score $241 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.
Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.
Furniture & Decor Deals
This whitewashed wood framed mirror will be a lovely accent for your wall thanks to its modern, octagonal frame. It's also up to 78% off right now, which is an unbelievable deal.
Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.
Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.
Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather and is now a whopping $400 off. The sofa seamlessly blends style and comfort and offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.