Huge Home Depot weekend sale takes up to 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 27 deals I’d shop now

Deals
By published

Shop furniture, decor and outdoor deals from $17

Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

From updating your indoor decor and appliances to revamping your outdoor space with patio furniture and grilling essentials, you can consider Home Depot your one-stop shop. And this weekend, there's no shortage of great deals to pick up at the home-improvement retailer.

In fact, Home Depot's weekend sale is knocking up to 50% off everything you need to spruce up your home. We're talking furniture, lighting, lawnmowers, decorative storage, grills and more from just $17. And if you're in need of a last-minute Mother's Day gift, Home Depot has tons of great options to choose from.

Ready to whip your home into shape for this season and beyond? We recommend shopping Home Depot's weekend sale ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my 25 favorite deals. For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Mother's Day sale: deals from $2 @ Home Depot

Mother's Day sale: deals from $2 @ Home Depot
Need a last-minute Mother's Day gift? Home Depot has you covered. From gardening and grilling to furniture and decor, there's plenty of gifts that Mom will love. And you can also opt for fast-shipping and in-store pickup, so you'll have your gifts in time for Sunday.

View Deal
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

View Deal
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

View Deal
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

View Deal
Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 30%.

View Deal
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot

Rug sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deals starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.

View Deal

Outdoor Deals

Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights
Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights: was $34 now $19 at The Home Depot

Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 24 feet long and include 12 bulbs. You can link up to 240 ft. for a total of 10 strings using one electrical outlet. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

View Deal
Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table
Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179 at The Home Depot

The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set: was $332 now $200 at The Home Depot

This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.

View Deal
Heatmaxx 42 in. Gas Fire Pit Table
Heatmaxx 42 in. Gas Fire Pit Table: was $377 now $289 at The Home Depot

This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.

View Deal
Tozey 5-Piece Acacia and Wicker Outdoor Serving Bar Set
Tozey 5-Piece Acacia and Wicker Outdoor Serving Bar Set: was $249 now $224 at The Home Depot

Nab this bar to make the most out of your patio. This 5 piece set comes with a bar and four stools, made of a combination of durable acacia wood and hand woven rattan. They can also fold up to be stored when not in use.

View Deal
Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set
Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,029 now $620 at The Home Depot

This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.

View Deal
Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs
Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs: was $729 now $439 at The Home Depot

Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.

View Deal
Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set
Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot

This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

View Deal
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation
Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $621 at The Home Depot

Score $241 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

View Deal

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Kingsford 16 lbs. Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack)
Kingsford 16 lbs. Original BBQ Smoker Charcoal Grilling Briquettes (2-Pack): was $19 now $17 at The Home Depot

If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.

View Deal
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $161 at The Home Depot

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

View Deal
Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven
Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL
Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was $449 now $399 at The Home Depot

The Ninja Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, your food will taste better than ever.

View Deal
Hooure Commercial Slushy Machine
Hooure Commercial Slushy Machine: was $775 now $695 at The Home Depot

Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.

View Deal

Furniture & Decor Deals

Home Decorators Collection Medium Modern Octagon White Wooden Framed Mirror
Home Decorators Collection Medium Modern Octagon White Wooden Framed Mirror: was $179 now $39 at The Home Depot

This whitewashed wood framed mirror will be a lovely accent for your wall thanks to its modern, octagonal frame. It's also up to 78% off right now, which is an unbelievable deal.

View Deal
StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot
StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $49 at The Home Depot

Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

View Deal
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug
Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $177 now $84 at The Home Depot

Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.

View Deal
Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table
Home Decorators Collection Round Gold Metal Accent Table: was $129 now $89 at The Home Depot

This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table is a standout anywhere it's placed.

View Deal
Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools
Home Decorators Collection Hamlin Backless Natural Woven Counter Stools: was $189 now $151 at The Home Depot

Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.

View Deal
Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror
Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $249 at The Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

View Deal
StyleWell Goodwin 83.5 in Square Arm 2-Piece Faux Leather Sectional Sofa
StyleWell Goodwin 83.5 in Square Arm 2-Piece Faux Leather Sectional Sofa: was $999 now $599 at The Home Depot

Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather and is now a whopping $400 off. The sofa seamlessly blends style and comfort and offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.