The best-selling Emma Mattress drops to just $299 in early Presidents' Day sale

The Original Emma Mattress is popular among side sleepers and couples seeking contouring all-foam comfort for less. And this weekend it's even cheaper, as you can now save 50% on the Emma Original with prices from $299 at Emma Sleep. That reduces the cost of a queen size Emma Original to $529, which is nearly as good as the brand's knock-out Black Friday offer (55% off).

The Original Emma mattress is one of the best mattresses of the year for people who enjoy softer beds and who want a top memory foam mattress without the luxury price tag. When we slept on the Emma Original we found that it relieved pressure points and offered outstanding comfort for side sleepers. While it may sleep a little too warm for hot sleepers, and the edge support could be better, our reviewers praised the high motion isolation and the value for money.

The Emma Original also comes with a 365-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. The most common deal on this bed knocks 45% off, so now is the best time to buy outside of major holiday events. While you could wait to see what this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales bring, we'd recommend buying now if you need a new mattress urgently as this is a great mattress sale.

Emma Original Mattress

Was: from $599

From: from $299 at Emma Sleep

Saving: Up to $659 Summary: The Emma Original is the brand's best-selling mattress in a box and it's also its cheapest option. The all-foam bed is made up of both HRX foam and memory foam for advanced pressure relief. The memory foam layer promotes healthy spinal alignment and provides a body-contouring feel, while the HRX bottom supports and soothes. The medium firmness rating and body-hugging feel means it's great for comforting side sleepers, but it's also suitable all kinds of sleep styles. There is also a third foam layer, which uses cooling technology designed to absorb and evaporate sweat, but our testing panel for our Emma Original mattress review found that the mattress still slept too warm for hot sleepers. On top of these layers sits a machine-washable, removable cover for an easy clean, which our reviewers found to be moisture-wicking, too. the all-foam construction means the motion isolation is high, making this a great bed for anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper. Price history: While Black Friday saw this bed reduced by a massive 55%, the evergreen deal outside of holiday events has typically been 45% off, reducing a twin size to $329. Overall, this current deal may not match Black Friday's offer, but it's a great step up from the usual discount. Benefits: 1-year trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

How long will a memory foam mattress last?

One of the many advantages of a memory foam mattress is that, unlike innerspring and hybrid bed, it doesn't contain springs or coils (which have a tendency to wear down and cause creaks and sagging. On average, a memory foam mattress can last up to 10 years, though around eight years is more common.

However, this life expectancy is based on price, quality, and how well the mattress is looked after. Rotating your mattress on a regular basis, keeping it clean and shielding it with a mattress protector are some of the ways you can prolong its lifespan.