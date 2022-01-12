Super Bowl TV deal brings 55-inch 4K TV down to $499 at Amazon

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, which means the biggest game of the season will be kicking off in just a few weeks. Now is the time to get yourself game-ready with epic Super Bowl TV deals, and Amazon is currently running a pretty fantastic offer to mark the occasion.

Right now, you can get a Hisense 55-inch H9G Quantum 4K Android TV for $499 at Amazon. That’s a very strong $150 off its standard retail price of $649. While we have seen slightly stronger discounts during major sale events, this is one of the biggest TV deals currently available. If you want a new television in time for the big game, you won’t get much better than this.

Just in time for the biggest game of the football season, Amazon has slashed this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV by $150. It's now just $499 and it's perfect for watching the SuperBowl, as well your favorite movies and TV shows. Plus, the included Game Mode makes it a great pick for gamers.

In our Hisense H9G Quantum Android TV review we said: "A solid picture with excellent details, the 4K Hisense H9G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers."

The TV takes full advantage of Quantum Dot technology to produce vivid images with precisely defined colors. The 4K UHD panel also offers support for HDR, so you can watch your favorite movies, TV shows and, of course, the biggest sporting events in four times the resolution compared to Full HD.

Accessing the content you love will be a breeze as well, as this is an Android TV. That means the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus are just a click away. Alternatively, if pressing buttons on a remote seems like too much of a chore, use the included voice remote control to navigate your television without even needing to lift a finger via Google Assistant.

Gamers will also appreciate this television thanks to the included Game Mode which aims to reduce input lag for a smooth gameplay experience. This Hisense TV also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty uncommon for a model within this price bracket. This allows you to take full advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and play compatible games at 120 fps.

The demand for TV sales always goes through the roof once Super Bowl season arrives, why not get your shopping sorted early and pick up this fantastic television while it’s a very tempting $150 off.