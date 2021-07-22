PS5 owners get six free months of Apple TV Plus — here's how

Sony and Apple are teaming up for a killer cord cutting deal. There is one catch though: You must own a PS5 console.

Starting today, PS5 owners can sign up to receive a free six-month trial of Apple TV Plus. The service costs $4.99 per month and Apple only offers a seven-day trial, so this deal saves you around $30. It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen. (If you haven't been able to score a PS5, make sure to check out our PS5 restock tracker for the latest stock updates).

PS5 owners: get six free months of Apple TV Plus

Starting today, PS5 owners can get six free months of Apple TV Plus. To get this deal, download and install the Apple TV Plus app on your PS5 and sign in using your Apple ID (or create a new one if you don't already have one). This will automatically link your two accounts and start your free trial. View Deal

To get your free trial, simply download and install the Apple TV Plus app on your PS5. Once installed, launch the app and sign in using your Apple ID (or create a new one if you don't already have one). This will automatically link your two accounts and start your free trial.

The offer is available on all PS5 consoles. Even better, if you already have an Apple TV Plus subscription — or if you're already enjoying a free trial — you can stack this deal with your offer. (However, it's not redeemable if you've subscribed to Apple TV Plus via a bundle offers like Apple One). Likewise, it can't be redeemed on PCs or mobile devices.

Launched in November of 2019, Apple's streaming service is one of the cheapest streaming services around. Although we found it to lack blockbuster hits in our initial Apple TV Plus review, two years later the service has seen success and has a following with shows like Ted Lasso season 2.

This offer is valid through July 22, 2022.