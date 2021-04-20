Ted Lasso season 2 release date, trailer, cast and more

Goooooaaaaaal! Ted Lasso season 2 is taking to the field — and even sooner than we expected. Truly, all you have to do is believe, people! The award-winning Apple TV Plus comedy dropped its first teaser during the spring Apple event and the sneak peek did not disappoint.

Ted Lasso season 2 follows up on the much-acclaimed first season, which saw Jason Sudeikis play an American college football coach who crosses the pond to become the manager of a down-on-their-luck English soccer team, AFC Richmond. His sunny optimism initially grates on the team's owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the fans. But Ted Lasso proves to be an unstoppable force of good cheer and begins to win and win over his detractors.

Ted Lasso season 2 has been all but a certainty, even without knowing how well it performed for Apple TV Plus. The show and its star have received a ton of accolades from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild, as well as critical raves. It's certainly been a standout for the still-fledgling streaming service, which went ahead and ordered Ted Lasso season 3 in advance.

Here's everything we know so far about Ted Lasso season 2.

Ted Lasso season 2 will be released July 23 on Apple TV Plus.

The second season will consist of 12 episodes. Like most Apple TV Plus shows, it's expected to release episodes on a weekly basis.

Ted Lasso season 2 trailer

During the Apple TV portion of Apple's April 20 event, CEO Tim Cook introduced the first teaser trailer for Ted Lasso season 2.

The video starts with a series of familiar flashes from the show: Ted running his hand across the field, his famously delicious shortbread cookies, the "BELIEVE" sign in the locker room. "Kindness makes a comeback," the text proclaims.

From there, the teaser previews Ted's second year as coach of AFC Richmond. The team has notched eight straight ties, but he's not worried yet. "There are two buttons i never like hitting — that’s panic and snooze," he tells a reporter.

Later, Ted makes a very hilarious reference to the hapless New York Jets. Watch below:

Ted Lasso season 2 cast

The cast of Ted Lasso is led by Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, the current coach of AFC Richmond. He was formerly an American football coach with the Wichita State Shockers.

He's joined by:

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Ted's long-time assistant and friend

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, a new assistant coach

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, an aging, often angry box-to-box midfielder

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, a model and Roy's girlfriend

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, the director of football operations

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, a young striker previously with Richmond and now with Manchester City. Also Keeley's ex-boyfriend.

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas, a young player from Mexico

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, a young right back from Nigeria

Kola Bokinni as Isaac, the vice-captain of AFC Richmond

James Lance as Trent Crimm, a reporter for The Independent

Anthony Head as Rupert Mannion, Rebecca's ex-husband and former owner of AFC Richmond.

Annette Badland as Mae, the local pub owner

Andrea Anders as Michelle Lasso, Ted's separated wife

Ellie Taylor as Flo "Sassy" Collins, Rebecca's best friend

Ted Lasso season 2 will bring on some new faces, including Sarah Niles as Sarah. She is a sports psychologist working with AFC Richmond. In the trailer, she turns down Ted's cookies because she doesn't eat sugar.