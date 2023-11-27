Missed the Black Friday mattress deals? 7 of the best have rolled into Cyber Monday — here's what's good

We’ve seen some of the best mattresses discounted by hundreds of dollars in this year’s Cyber Weekend sales. But don’t panic if you’ve left your mattress shopping until today, because we've rounded up seven of the very best Cyber Monday mattress deals that have rolled right over from Black Friday.

Several of our favorites still available today, and these include a queen size Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress for just $479 (was $1,199) at Emma Sleep . For hotel luxury at home, we suggest the Stearns & Foster Estate mattress, now $400 off and you'll get a free $300 visa gift card at Stearns & Foster .

Here's our pick of the seven of the best mattress deals you can buy in today's Cyber Monday sales if you missed them on Black Friday. But you’ll have to be quick as they won’t be here for much longer…

1. DreamCloud Hybrid: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

Best for: Luxury for less

The DreamCloud hybrid is a luxury mattress at a reasonable price, and that’s before you factor in their 40% off site-wide sale. Right now, you can get a queen size mattress for $799 (was $1,332), which is incredibly good value for a mattress of this calibre (it ranks highly in our best mattress guide). In our DreamCloud hybrid review , we praised this mattress’s ability to alleviate back and joint pain, plus its excellent temperature regulation (thanks to its breathable cashmere-blend top cover). It’s a medium-firm mattress (we rated it 8 out of 10 for firmness), which would suit heavier back or side sleepers. Motion isolation could be better, though, which means you might feel some movement if you share a bed. Mattress purchase includes a 365 night sleep trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty, which are incredibly attractive perks.

2. Saatva RX: from $1,995 $1,595 at Saatva

Best for: Back pain

The Saatva RX is the newest addition to Saatva’s impressive sleep suite (the Saatva Classic is, in our opinion, the best mattress in the world right now), and has been touted as a luxury solution to back pain. In our Saatva RX review , our lead mattress tester found that its combination of carefully crafted coils and premium memory foam immediately improved her niggling back pain. And she’s not alone, this mattress was only released in the summer of 2023 and already has a customer rating of 4.8 out of 5, thanks to its targeted support for back and joint pain. The Saatva RX is the second most expensive mattress in Saatva's impressive lineup, but right now you can get $400 off with our exclusive link (click button below). You'll get a 365 night sleep trial and free mattress white glove delivery, which is the set up of your new Saatva and the removal of your old mattress and foundation.

3. Stearns and Foster Estate: from $2,299 $2,099 at Stearns & Foster

Best for: Outstanding luxury

Stearns & Foster is the luxury mattress brand that the Ritz Carlton choose to adorn their hotel rooms, so you know it’s a quality sleep product. The Stearns & Foster Estate sits comfortably alongside some of the best luxury mattresses on the market, thanks to its customizable support with the latest in cooling technology. A mattress of this quality usually comes with a premium price tag, and it’s rare to ever see it on sale. However, right now there is up to $400 off the Stearns & Foster Estate, plus you’ll get a free $300 Visa gift card. A queen mattress is currently $2,199 (was $2,399), giving you a saving of $200. This isn’t a huge saving, but this sale ends tomorrow, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to capitalise on this discount. You’ll get a 90 night sleep trial, plus all mattresses come with a 10 year warranty and free white glove delivery.

4. Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $739 $295 at Emma

Best for: Couples and restless sleepers

Right now, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is still discounted by a hefty 60%, which has undoubtedly been a standout sale event of the season. Still touted as their Black Friday sale on the Emma Sleep website, you can buy a queen size mattress for just $479 (it was $1,199). Crafted from a combination of seven layers of coils and premium memory foam, this is a mattress that has strong motion isolation, which is why I recommend it to restless sleepers who share a bed. As a hybrid, there’s natural ventilation from the coils, so it sleeps pretty cool too. This is an excellent deal on a medium-firm boxed bed that suits most people, but you’ll have to act fast as this deal won’t be here for much longer.

5. Nectar Memory Foam: from $699 $359 at Nectar

Best for: ‘Sink in support’

This is another mattress that languishes comfortably in our best mattress roundup (it also tops our best memory foam mattress guide thanks to its balance between quality and price). In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , we were impressed with its temperature regulation (which is surprising for an all-foam mattress), plus its outstanding comfort and support. You’ll enjoy the ‘sink in’ feel of this premium memory foam product, but you won’t sink in so far you’ll find it hard to shift positions (which is a common complaint of memory foam sleepers.) Today is the last day that you can buy a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress for just $659. Other benefits include free shipping, a 365 night trial, plus a lifetime warranty, which are excellent perks for a mattress of this price.

6. Avocado Green Mattress: from $1,399 $1,259 at Avocado

Best for: Organic

Avocado is another brand we rarely see dip below full MSRP, but right now their Cyber Monday mattress sale has seen prices slashed by 10%. This includes the Avocado Green Mattress, which is one of our best organic mattresses , due to its organic credentials and outstanding support for back and stomach sleepers. The Cyber Monday sale takes the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,799, which is, admittedly, a moderate discount — but the Avocado Green Mattress is an already reasonably priced product. (Its affordable price point makes it one of America’s most popular organic mattresses). In our Avocado Green Mattress review , we praise its sustainability, thanks to its GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped coils to deliver seven layers of ergonomic support.