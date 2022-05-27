Memorial Day mattress sales 2022 live blog

Buying a new mattress can be a complicated process. If you want the best mattress for your dollar, you'll need to do tons of research. To complicate matters more, there are dozens of Memorial Day mattress sales to choose from this holiday. With so many deals available, oftentimes it can be hard to separate the good deals from the bogus ones.

I just purchased a new mattress in April and as deals editor at Tom's Guide, my goal was to pick the best mattress at the lowest possible price. So if you're shopping for a new bed, weighted blanket, or anything bedroom-related this holiday weekend, I can help. Tom's Guide has done all the mattress research for you and throughout the holiday weekend I'll be here to spotlight the best sales for every budget.

Best Memorial Day mattress sales now