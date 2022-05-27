Live
Memorial Day mattress sales 2022 live blog
We're hand-picking the best mattress sales this holiday
By Louis Ramirez published
Buying a new mattress can be a complicated process. If you want the best mattress for your dollar, you'll need to do tons of research. To complicate matters more, there are dozens of Memorial Day mattress sales to choose from this holiday. With so many deals available, oftentimes it can be hard to separate the good deals from the bogus ones.
I just purchased a new mattress in April and as deals editor at Tom's Guide, my goal was to pick the best mattress at the lowest possible price. So if you're shopping for a new bed, weighted blanket, or anything bedroom-related this holiday weekend, I can help. Tom's Guide has done all the mattress research for you and throughout the holiday weekend I'll be here to spotlight the best sales for every budget.
Best Memorial Day mattress sales now
- Saatva (Our fave mattress overall): $350 off orders of $1,000 or more (opens in new tab)
- Nectar (Best value): $499 off mattresses + free $399 sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud (Affordable hybrid): $200 off beds + $399 sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- Cocoon by Sealy (Best for hot sleepers): 35% off mattress + free pillows (opens in new tab)
- Nolah (Great for couples): $700 off beds + extra $50 off via "TGNOLAH" (opens in new tab)
The top Tom's Guide-recommended holiday mattress sales
- Allswell: 20% off mattresses via "MEMDAY20" (opens in new tab)
- Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress + free gifts w/ "AS450" (opens in new tab)
- Avocado: 10% off sitewide via "SAVE10" (opens in new tab)
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off everthing (opens in new tab)
- Ghostbed: up to 40% off + free pillows/weighted blanket (opens in new tab)
- Helix: save up to $350 on mattresses + 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)
- Purple: up to $300 off all mattresses (opens in new tab)
If you don't need a new mattress, but are still curious about this weekend's sales — I highly, highly recommend the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Adjustable Pillows. I bought them about a year ago and absolutely love them. They're nice and firm, but also soft and provide just the right amount of support, so you don't have to fold your pillow when you're reading or scrolling through your IG feed while in bed. FWIW, I bought them during a buy-one-get-one-50% off sale, so today's deal is a waaaay better bargain. Actually, all of Tempur-Pedic's pillows are BOGO right now, but if spending more than $89 on a pair of pillows is a tough pill to swallow, you can't go wrong with the $69 pair.
BOGO Pillows: deals from $69 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)
If you're wondering what mattress I purchased back in April, I ended up going with the original Purple Mattress. (You can read my initial thoughts on the mattress here). Currently, all Purple mattresses are up to $300 off. I love and recommend the original Purple Mattress, but if I could re-do my purchase, I'd spring (no pun intended) for the Purple Plus (from $999) (opens in new tab) or the Purple Hybrid (from $1,649) (opens in new tab). The Hybrid offers a little more spring since it includes both memory foam and inner coils. That said, if you're on a tight budget, the Original is a great pick.
Purple Mattress (twin): was $799 now $649 @ Purple (opens in new tab)
Purple Mattress (queen): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Purple (opens in new tab)
If you want an amazing bed that's very affordable and comfy for all types of sleepers, then you can't go wrong with the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. When I was shopping for a new mattress back in April, this mattress was tops on my list. (I opted for a different brand because Nectar wasn't offering white glove delivery due to high Covid cases in the New York City area). In our Nectar Mattress review, we called it the best value mattress you can buy. I should mention that Nectar's mattress deals are typically the same — you'll get up to $399 off the mattress and a free $399 sleep bundle. (The sleep bundle includes a free pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector). Still, that's a pretty solid deal for such an epic mattress.
Nectar Memory Foam (twin): was $798 now $399 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
Nectar Memory Foam (queen): was $1,298 now $799 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
If you want the best mattress period — you want the Saatva Classic. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review, we said it offers hotel luxury comfort for much less than competing brands. The Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress, which means it packs innerspring coils and memory foam. The result is a springy, comfy mattress that we recommend hands down. It's also worth noting that all Saatva mattress purchases include white glove delivery.
Saatva Classic Mattress (twin): was $1,148 now $798 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
Saatva Classic Mattress (queen): was $1,345 now $1,695 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.