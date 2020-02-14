IPVanish VPN is a whopping 67% off right now

One of the best VPN services has a sale that can't be beat. IPVanish is offering 1-year subscriptions for $47.99, which comes to $3.99 a month. That's one of the lowest yearly VPN rates we've seen, and is 67% off IPVanish's regular price. You'll even get 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage for free.

IPVanish has more than 1,100 servers in more than 60 countries, meaning you'll have a nearby connection no matter where you go. And while most VPN services let you connect three, five or occasionally seven devices at the same time, IPVanish lets you hook up 10.

IPVanish for 67% off: was $11.99 now $3.99 per month

One of our top-rated VPN services, IPVanish is taking 67% off its one-year plan. One month is just $3.99 for a total of $47.99 for a full year. Traditionally, you'd pay $11.99/month for a total of $143.88 per year.View Deal

You'll find a VPN to be useful if you travel a lot, because it keeps your web connections safe from prying eyes when you connect to an open Wi-Fi network in a hotel, airport or train station. If you enjoy foreign TV shows, VPNs sometimes let you connect to streaming content that's blocked in your geographic location.

IPVanish has client software for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, of course, but also for the Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick. You can set up a VPN connection manually on most of those platforms, plus Linux and Chrome OS. (Chrome OS can also use the Android app.)

We're not sure how long this VPN deals is going to last, so we would act fast.