Hurry! This top mattress is $250 off with this exclusive coupon

Picking the best mattress for your needs and budget is no easy task. However, one mattress manufacturer is making it easier than ever to pick the right bed.

For a limited time, Saatva is taking $250 off mattress purchases of $1,000 or more via our exclusive coupon. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered and the best mattress sale we've seen from Saatva.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,148 now $898 @ Saatva

Save $250: The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our review, we found it fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $898 (was $1,148), whereas the queens costs $1,445 (was $1,695).

Saatva is a luxury mattress brand that offers 24/7 customer support and free white glove delivery with each mattress purchase. Their flagship mattress — the Saatva Classic — is a hotel-quality mattress with a dual steel coil support system and eco-friendly foams. The mattress has been awarded a Seal of Approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

In our Saatva mattress review, we called it a fantastic choice if you're looking for an affordable luxury mattress. The hybrid innerspring mattress is made from eco-friendly foams and a durable dual steel coil support system. It's the company's most popular mattress and designed to offer optimal spine support, while reducing back and joint pain.

After discount, the Saatva Classic starts at just $898 (Twin XL), which is $250 off its original price of $1,148. Alternatively, the discount can also be used with purchases of Saatva's sateen sheet sets, memory foam pillow bundles, and sheet/pillow/mattress pad bundles.

Like all good deals, this Saatva offer won't last forever. It expires on February 6, so get this deal while you can. Also, make sure to follow our Presidents Day mattress sale page for discounts in the coming weeks.