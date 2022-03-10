Hurry! The LG C1 OLED just dropped to its lowest price ever

OLED TV deals are usually hard to find at this time of year, but there are always exceptions. In fact, we've just spotted a killer discount on one of the best OLED TVs out there, so if you've been waiting for the perfect time to snatch yours, here's your chance.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796. That's a massive discount of $703 on the usual price, bringing it down to the lowest we've ever seen. The best part? It should arrive within just two working days. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the same model on sale for an almost identical price of $1,799. Hurry, though, as this is one of the most sought-after TVs and stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $703 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 4th-gen a9 AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. Best Buy also has it on sale for $1,799.

The LG C1 OLED easily beats some of the best TVs on the market. In fact, we concluded that it's the best OLED TV out there. And in our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer a9 processor helps it deliver a better performance compared to the older version. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch found that "unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

The LG C1 OLED also packs upgraded AI-enabled features and delivers a new and refreshed look for its interface. Plus, you can easily control it with just the sound of your voice, thanks to its integrated support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI.

This particular configuration sports a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and a blazing-fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, which should make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with this TV's superb picture quality as well as its top-of-the-line gaming performance. And although the LG's native webOS app library falls on the short side, this is a minor disadvantage that can easily be overlooked.

The LG C1 OLED also features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, which means you can pair your new OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and gaming consoles.

And speaking of consoles, thanks to the fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED will be an absolute breeze.

TV deals like this typically don't last for long, so you might want to act fast or risk missing out. But if you want to check out some alternative options first, have a browse through our TV deals and OLED TV deals pages.