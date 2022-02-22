Hurry! Apple AirPods Max are $100 off right now

Even though the holiday wekeend is now over, Presidents Day deals are still going strong, with retailers discounting some of the best tech products, including headphones. If you're on the hunt to score Apple's premium headphones at a cheaper price, you've come to the right place.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $449. That's saving you a whole $100, making it the lowest price we've seen since last year's Black Friday sales. Do keep in mind that this deal only applies to the Green option. The Silver and Sky Blue AirPods Max are $479, which is $70 off.

Regardless, make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

The Apple AirPods Max easily rival some of the best wireless headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700. Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max offer one of the most immersive audio experiences out there.

In our AirPods Max review, we concluded that Apple’s wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality. With a weight of 13.6 ounces, the AirPods Max maintained that comfortable feel throughout prolonged use. We were also impressed with the intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

During one of our battery tests, we discovered that the Apple AirPods Max will easily get you through a whole day on a single charge, thanks to the 20-hour battery life. And it supports Lightning charging, meaning that if you already own an iPhone, your headphones can feed off the same cable.

The inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio — basically surround sound for headphones — is an absolute game-changer too. So be prepared to indulge yourself in Netflix, Hulu, Disney and all the best streaming services to elevate your viewing experience with Spatial Audio technology.

One of the few disadvantages is that the included carrying case is not really functional in everyday use. Luckily, our senior writer Kate Kozuch found a cheaper and better alternative on Amazon. That way, your premium headphones will be safe and sound (pun intended) wherever you go.

And while $449 is still far from cheap, you won't usually find this kind of savings on the AirPods Max, so the deal is definitely worth considering. So if you're a fan of Apple devices looking to invest in a high-quality pair of headphones, you don't want to miss out on this deal.