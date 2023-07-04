Huge 4th of July sales at Best Buy — here are the 40 deals I recommend

There are hundreds of 4th of July sales happening today. From 4K TVs to Apple Watches, if you were looking to make a major purchase — today is a good day to make it. However, there is a catch. First, not all of today's 4th of July sales merit your attention. The vast majority of deals are — to put it nicely — mediocre.

Additionally, next week is Prime Day. Although Prime Day is designed for Prime members only, Amazon rivals like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will have competing sales. What does this mean for consumers? Well, the same stuff on sale today will likely be on sale again next week.

I've been covering retail holidays like the 4th of July for over a decade. Some of my favorite sales right now are coming from Best Buy. The retailer's massive 4th of July sale includes a few exclusives that no other retailers have. For example, right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. Best Buy has an exclusive on the 48-inch model and this is the least-expensive OLED TV you can get right now. In fact, it's just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low. What I like about this deal is that the LG A2 is a solid, entry-level OLED TV for anyone interested in the tech, but who doesn't have the budget to drop upwards of $1,000 on a big-screen OLED set.

That said, Best Buy isn't the only retailer with good deals today. So in my roundup below, I'll call out when deals are better at competing stores or when I think prices could drop lower. So whether you're shopping for a new TV or just browsing the sales — here are the top deals in Best Buy's 4th of July sale. Also, be sure to check our Best Buy coupon codes page for the chance to save even more.

Editor's Picks

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity. Check other retailers: $99 @ Samsung | $99 @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! Remember those Roku TVs I mentioned earlier? Well, this is the TV I'd recommend. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Aventon Aventure Ebike: was $1,999 now $1,449 @ Best Buy

The Aventon Aventure is a budget ebike that's designed for rough roads, country trails, and a little mountain biking. In our Aventon Aventure ebike review, we said it's a heavy-duty ebike that includes some very considerate design touches and can distinguish itself in what has become a very crowded category of fat-tire ebikes. We also like that it's priced well below models that use more high-end components. Note: Aventon offers a lower price, but only on the SoCal Sand color, whereas Best Buy has all models on sale. Check other retailers: $1,399 @ Aventon

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. This powerful machine features a 14-inch 144Hz IPS 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 GPU. We said it delivers a potent blend of performance, portability, and power efficiency in a slick 14-in chassis.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Check other retailers: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want. It's $10 cheaper than last week's price.

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Check other retailers: $448 @ Walmart | $448 @ Amazon

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. It's $20 cheaper than last week's price.

Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

The MQ6 is a solid TV at a bargain price. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it's great for budget shoppers, but it has some limitations if you're looking for advanced gaming features. For instance, there's no local dimming and you only get a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a voice remote. It's $50 cheaper than last week's price.

OLED TVs

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less. Check other retailers: $996 @ Amazon

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the company's cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which optimizes the PS5's settings to take full advantage of the TV's capabilities. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superb picture quality, a robust audio system and intuitive Google TV smart interface.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Walmart and Amazon offer the same TV for $3 less. Check other retailers: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,496 @ Amazon

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object SoundTracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is amazing in every way possible with intuitive and forward-thinking capabilities. We especially like the included Bravia Cam, which can be used to adjust color on the fly or for controlling the TV with gestures.

Electric transportation

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter sits at the very top of our best electric scooters guide. It packs everything we want from an escooter, including a powerful motor, great range and stylish looks. We were especially impressed at how it handled hills. The KQi3 Max's front ring headlight cuts a real profile, and the red mechanical disc brakes on the front and rear wheels give it a sports car feel.

GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

We haven't tested the GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter, but we're fans of other models from GoTrax. The G6 is specifically a commuter electric scooter with a 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. It also has a built-in LED headlight, strips and tail light for maximum visibility when riding early morning or in the evenings. Check other retailers: $699 @ GoTrax

Segway G30Max Kickscooter Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max (Ninebot) Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines. Check other retailers: $699 @ Amazon

Apple

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Here's a small reminder of why you should always price check. Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199. Full stop. Best Buy has them for full price, but My Best Buy Plus members ($49/year) get them for $237. It goes without saying, Amazon wins this round. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever. Check other retailers: $249 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Note that it hit $199 earlier this month, so if you can afford to wait — we could see that price again next month. Check other retailers: $219 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price. Check other retailers: $329 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and a 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. They're $100 off their launch price of $549 in Best Buy's 4th of July sales.

Back to School

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

JBL Reflect Mini Earbuds: was $149 now $74 @ Best Buy

The JBL Reflect Mini earbuds offer noise cancellation along with a secure ear fin fit and a waterproof design, making these great buds for exercise and running. You also get 21 hours of battery life, plus 14 more hours through the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

HP 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you're shopping on a budget, this HP Chromebook for $159 is a great pick. It comes with a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 64GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine but it's excellent for everyday tasks and at-home learning.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop has just been slashed $650 off at Best Buy, dropping it to just $999. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find a Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It also packs a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike as we rank it as the best gaming laptop you can buy.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands. Note: It was $379 in early June.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $225 off right now at Best Buy, but it has dropped lower in the past.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Plus, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy eGift card. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Pixel 7 promos we've seen this week. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the unlocked model.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship. (Although Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 owners may want to hold on the upgrade).