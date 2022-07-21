FAQs

What are Best Buy coupon codes? Best Buy coupon codes are hidden coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold at Best Buy. Generally speaking, Best Buy promo codes are hard to come by, but can save you a substantial amount of money on your purchases. The promo codes are applied during the last phase of the checkout process.

What is Best Buy Totaltech? Formerly called Best Buy Beta, Best Buy Totaltech is a membership program designed for frequent Best Buy shoppers. The service costs $199.99 per year. (Best Buy credit card holders pay $179.99 per year). It offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as 24/7 concierge service, free shipping (with no minimum), 2-year warranty protection, and access to member-only sales and console restocks. You can sign up for Totaltech at Best Buy via this link (opens in new tab).

What are Best Buy Totaltech perks? Best Buy Totaltech members enjoy access to a wide variety of perks. A few of those benefits include:

Unlimited free 2-day delivery: Customers receive fast, free 2-day delivery hundreds of items including tech, toys, household essentials, and more. Delivery will occur as fast as same-day.

Free Geek Squad tech support: Geek Squad is Best Buy's dedicated tech support team. As a Totaltech member, you get unlimited 24/7/365 tech support on all the technology in your home, no matter where you bought it.

Free delivery and installation: From TV mounting to installing large kitchen appliances, Totaltech includes free delivery and installation of various devices. The list includes kitchen appliances, smart video doorbells, and more. You'll also get free haul-away for more TV and appliance purchases.

From TV mounting to installing large kitchen appliances, Totaltech includes free delivery and installation of various devices. The list includes kitchen appliances, smart video doorbells, and more. You'll also get free haul-away for more TV and appliance purchases. Extended 60-day return and exchange windows: Totaltech members get to enjoy an extended 60-day return and exchange window on most products. Plus, all restocking fees are waived for members.

What is the My Best Buy Progam? The My Best Buy program is free and allows you to earn reward points on all eligible purchases, view your purchase history, product warranties and more. My Best Buy members earn 1% back in rewards (0.5 points per $1 spent) on eligible purchases. Plus, you'll earn a $5 Best Buy coupon for ever 250 points you accrue. You can learn more about the My Best Buy Program via Best Buy's website (opens in new tab).

What are the Best Buy credit cards? Best Buy has two credit card options: the My Best Buy Credit Card and the My Best Buy Visa Card. The former lets you earn 5% back on your Best Buy purchases. It also gives you access to finance options when making major purchases. By comparison, the My Best Buy Visa Card offers the same benefits, but also gives you 3% back in rewards on gas purchases, 2% back in rewards on dining, and 1% back in rewards on everything else. You can apply for the credit card via the Best Buy website (opens in new tab).

Best Buy hints and tips

In addition to Best Buy coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Best Buy.

How to use Best Buy coupon codes

Best Buy coupon codes must be entered during the last stage of the checkout process. Below the "Payment information" you'll find a field that says "Use a Best Buy Gift Card, Store Credit or Discount Code." Click on the text and the field will expand with an area where you can manually type your Best Buy promo code. After you've finished, click the "Apply" button and your discount will be applied.