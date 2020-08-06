Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer great sound quality and battery life for the price, but those seeking true ANC earbuds should look elsewhere.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live look to continue Samsung’s winning streak with wireless earbuds, following this year’s excellent Galaxy Buds Plus . And in many ways they do, as Samsung’s unique bean-shaped earbuds deliver excellent audio quality and strong battery life within a slick and comfortable design. They also promise active noise cancellation for just $169, which is $80 less than what you’ll pay for Apple’s AirPods Pro .

However, as we discovered in our Galaxy Buds Live review, the ANC found on these headphones can’t compete with what you’ll find from Sony and Apple. And Samsung’s earbuds continue to struggle when it comes to providing reliable touch controls. But if you want a well-priced pair of buds that look and sound great, the Galaxy Buds Live still hold their own against many of the best wireless earbuds out there — especially if you own a Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live specs Battery life: 6 hours/21 hours with case (ANC + Bixby); 5.5 hours/20 hours (ANC); 8 hours/29 hours (ANC + Bixby off)

Compatibility: Android 5.0 / iPhone 7 or newer

Water resistance: IPX2

Size: 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9mm (earbuds); 50 x 50.2 x 27.8mm (case)

Weight: 0.19 ounces (earbuds); 14.8 ounces (case)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available starting August 6 for $169. You have a choice of three colors — Mystic Black, Mystic Copper and Mystic White — which happen to match the color options of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Unfortunately, there currently isn’t a Mystic Green option to match the most striking color scheme of the standard Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Design and comfort

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s been said around the internet for months now, but the Galaxy Buds Live truly do look like a pair of beans. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not sleek and stylish in their own right. The Buds Live have a unique curve to them that allows them to fit surprisingly well in my ears (more on that later), and I like that their design sits flush with my ears and doesn’t dangle out of them like my AirPods do.

As with previous Samsung earbuds, the Buds Live also stand out from the AirPods and AirPods Pro thanks to the fact that they actually come in multiple colors. While our review unit came in an Apple-like white, you can also get the Buds Live in a gorgeous Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black — both of which should match their respective Galaxy Note 20 models quite nicely.

The Buds Live’s curved-square charging case is one of the bigger ones I’ve used, standing taller than the AirPods case though not as wide as the Galaxy Buds Plus’ pill-shaped container. Still, I prefer this case to the one that Samsung’s previous earbuds shipped with, as I found it much easier to find a secure magnetic seal when storing the Buds Live. I also didn’t notice any major scuffs or scratches after carrying the buds in my pockets for several days.

Despite their unconventional design, the Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds I’ve ever worn.

Despite their unconventional design, the Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds I’ve ever worn. The headphones nestled snugly into my ears without much adjustment, and their 0.2-ounce design is so light and comfortable that I occasionally forgot I was even wearing them at all. The Buds Live provided a good fit for me out of the box, but Samsung does include an additional set of wing tips for those who want more cushion.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Buds Live’s snug fit does have one small drawback, as I had a somewhat hard time pulling them out of my ears. It’s not a dealbreaker, but taking them out isn’t quite as effortless as removing my AirPods is.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: App and features

The Buds Live can be customized through Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app on Android or Galaxy Buds app on iOS, which offer similar functionality save for a few Samsung-exclusive features.

The app allows you to toggle active noise cancelling, use Find My Earbuds to track down a lost bud, and customize long-press controls for each earbud. You can also switch between six audio presets, including Normal, Bass boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear and Treble boost. Each sound mode did a decent job highlighting different frequencies (particularly the bass and treble settings), but I found the default setting to provide the best overall sound quality.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As an iOS user, I appreciate that you can enjoy these customization options without needing a Samsung phone (by comparison, the Pixel Buds 2 ’s key software features are limited to Android). I also had no issues pairing the Buds Live to my personal iPhone 8 Plus via my Bluetooth settings, though our Galaxy Note 10 Plus unit recognized the earbuds even more quickly.

The Galaxy Wearable app does offer several exclusive perks if you own a Galaxy device. That includes hands-free Bixby control, allowing you to use Samsung’s voice assistant to check the weather or play a song without ever taking your phone out of your pocket. There’s also a gaming mode, which aims to minimize audio latency when playing games (and should come in handy once Xbox Game Pass streaming comes to Android ), as well as an option to have your notifications read aloud to you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Active noise cancellation

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Buds Live technically offer active noise cancellation, but it’s a much different experience than what you’ll get on more premium buds like the Sony WF-1000XM3 and AirPods Pro. Dubbed “ANC for open type,” the Buds Live’s implementation of noise-cancellation is meant to drown out small background noises while still allowing you to hear important sounds such as train announcements or nearby vehicles.

Even with that in mind, the Buds Live’s ANC effect is extremely subtle. The buds were able to slightly lower the faint hiss of my air conditioner as I plugged away at work. But when I moved outside, the buds did next to nothing to reduce the noisy construction sounds happening nearby, nor did it dampen the sounds of distant cars driving around. By comparison, the AirPods Pro all but silenced all of that background noise.

The Galaxy Buds Live did next to nothing to reduce the noisy construction sounds happening nearby, nor did it dampen the sounds of distant cars.

The Galaxy Buds’ companion app also gives you an option to let in more ambient sound to relieve any feelings of pressure or stiffness you have while wearing the buds with ANC off. While I definitely noticed a change in frequency and slightly louder ambient noise with this effect on, it wasn’t as pronounced as the dedicated Ambient Aware mode found on the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The Galaxy Buds Live’s noise cancellation is ideal for eliminating some small ambient noises and hearing your podcasts a bit more clearly. But if you’re trying to block out the heavy noise of a loud household or busy street, you’re probably better off springing for the AirPods Pro or WF-1000XM3.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Touch controls

Samsung still has some work to do when it comes to getting touch controls right for its earbuds. Whereas I found the Galaxy Buds Plus to be too sensitive and prone to accidental inputs, the Buds Live tend to have the opposite problem.

Many of my quick tap gestures didn’t register at first, until I realized that the buds respond better to a brief firm touch instead. I had a better time controlling the Buds once I got used to this quirk, but I still had occasional moments of the earbuds not registering my gestures, or accidentally responding to a double-tap when I meant to perform a single one.

In terms of controls, you can play or pause music with a single tap, skip songs or answer a call with a double tap, or go to a previous track with a triple tap. You can also choose what happens when you long-press the buds, whether you want them to toggle active noise cancellation, summon your virtual assistant of choice, adjust the volume or activate Spotify (Samsung devices only). I found these touch-and-hold controls mostly reliable, although Siri would occasionally cut out before I could ask a question on iOS.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Audio quality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As an avid AirPods user, I usually find other wireless earbuds to sound just a bit off in terms of audio quality. That’s not the case with the Galaxy Buds Live. Packing 12mm speakers and an air vent designed to make music sound more accurate and lively, Samsung’s buds provided rich, full audio for any genre I threw at them.

The soft, plucky guitars and airy vocals of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Chinese Satellite” came through clearly on Samsung’s earbuds, and the track’s bass, drums and strings all sounded lively and urgent as the song reached it’s crashing crescendo. Same goes for Taylor Swift’s “the last great American dynasty,” as the Buds Live did an excellent job preserving the song’s soaring vocals, snappy electronic drums and vibrant keys.

Things sounded just as bright and balanced when I switched gears to the buzzy pop-punk of Knuckle Puck’s “Breathe.” The song’s chunky power chords bounced against the catchy lead guitar riffs with plenty of clarity, and I could easily pick out the track’s multiple vocalists as they sang all at once. When it came time to rock out to the synth-infused hardcore of Underoath’s “On My Teeth,” my ears were blasted with huge distorted guitars, guttural vocals and beefy drums and bass that all came through without any muddiness.

I found the Buds Live to be a notable step up from the cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus in terms of sound quality, as the latter earbuds offer thinner overall sound that’s much skimpier on bass. I also found them to be very comparable to Apple’s base AirPods in terms of fullness and overall volume.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Battery life

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Buds Live are rated for pretty solid battery life, and hold up well in real-world use. Samsung promises up to 8 hours from the buds and 29 hours with the case with ANC and Bixby voice wake-up off, 6 hours and 21 hours with just ANC on, and 5.5 hours and 20 hours with both ANC and Bixby wake-up activated.

The Galaxy Buds Live lasted nearly two straight days of heavy use on a charge.

Those numbers are largely in line with my personal testing, as the Buds Live lasted nearly two straight days of heavy use without me needing to charge the case, and that was with a mix of having ANC on and off. It still doesn’t match up to the epic 11-hour battery life you’ll get from the Galaxy Buds Plus, but it does have a slight edge on the 4.5 to 5 hours we got from the AirPods Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Call quality

The Galaxy Buds Plus Live sport a triple microphone array built for clear calls, though I had mixed results when using the earbuds to talk to people. While on a Discord group call with several colleagues, most people noted that I sounded decently clear, but that I was just slightly muted. However, on a separate phone call, a friend noted that I sounded very far away and hard to hear — even as I moved from a noisy street to indoors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Verdict

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has delivered yet another impressive set of wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds Live, which offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. The earbuds offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung’s companion app, and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control and a gaming mode are a nice touch.

However, if you’re coming to the Buds Live expecting true noise-cancelling earbuds for a low price, you may want to consider some other options. While Samsung’s buds will filter out some ambiance while you’re listening to podcasts, you’re better off springing for the $229 Sony WF-1000xM3 or $249 AirPods Pro if you want earbuds that can truly block out any noisy surroundings during work or play. If you don’t mind sacrificing some sound quality, the $149 Galaxy Buds Plus are cheaper and offer a unique ambient sound mode for letting in outside noises.

While they’re held back by a few quirks, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple’s base $159 AirPods and Google’s $179 Pixel Buds 2 for those with Galaxy phones. Just don’t expect immersive noise-cancelling for the price.