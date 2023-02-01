Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: All-around excellence

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus' upgrades are small, but together they seem to address some of the criticisms from previous Samsung flagships. It's just a shame the price is going up in some regions.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are here, the standard for good Android phones in 2023 is now in place, too. Unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there are no headline-worthy upgrades to focus on with these two models, but Samsung's basic flagship phones still bring a level of quality, power and features that's hard to overlook.

Improvements to the Galaxy S23's performance, cameras and battery, plus a fresh design, make this moel a potentially worthwhile upgrade for users still using an aging device. But while the S23 makes a strong first impression, there are still some compelling alternative phones around that can do certain things better — and possibly for less money, too.

In advance of the Galaxy S23 release, I had some time to see the new phones first hand. Read on for our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on too while you're here, and be sure to check back soon when we've got our full reviews up and ready.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Price and availability

Samsung is officially selling the Galaxy S23 series from February 17, with the standard model starting at $799 just like the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23 Plus also costs the same $999 that its predecessor sold for.

Unfortunately for the Brits, these phones start at £849 and £1,049 in the U.K., which is a touch higher than what the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus cost (£769 and £949, respectively).

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Starting price US $799, UK £849 US $999, UK £1,049 Display size and resolution 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ Flat Screen, 425ppi 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ Flat Screen, 393ppi Display brightness, refresh rate 1,750nit, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 1,750nit, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, 30x Space zoom) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, 30x Space zoom) Video 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps and Full HD at 120fps 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps and Full HD at 120fps Front camera 12MP, 4K video at 60 fps 12MP, 4K video at 60 fps Battery size 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh Charging speed 25W 45W Size 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches Weight 5.93 ounces 6.91 ounces Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Design and display

From the back, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are noticeably different from last year's models as the cameras now float by themselves in the top left corner of the phone, instead of huddling together in a single block. They now look much more like the relatives of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra that they are, which seems like a wise move on Samsung’s part.

From the front and side, the new phones look nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 series. You get flat displays with curved side rails, with the handset measuring either 6.1 inches for the basic Galaxy S23 or 6.6 inches for the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung will sell you a Galaxy S23 in one of four colors: Cream, Phantom Black, Green or Lavender. All four colors look smart in person thanks to the S23's matte finish on its back, but will still catch your eye with polished aluminum sides.

The Galaxy S23 series is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, with Samsung being the first company to use this more durable glass on a phone. The Galaxy S23 could be one of the toughest phones of the year as a result, along with the usual IP68 rating against intrusion by water and dust.

As for the screen's particulars, the Galaxy S23 continues to feature a 120Hz, FHD AMOLED number, like on the S22 and S22 Plus. The display can scale down to 48Hz to save battery just like before, which will hopefully increase the phone's battery life, but not to the extent of the 1 - 120Hz range for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung also increased the brightness of the Galaxy S23's screen, with a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits according to its own figures, the same as the Galaxy S23 Plus and also last year's Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We'll test that brightness for ourselves once we have more lab time with the devices, but even in my hands-on time with the S23, I could see the display was bright enough at full whack to keep the home screen and other apps visible even under the bright lights of Samsung's demo area.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Cameras

For your photo-taking needs, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus provide the same rear camera setup — a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. (It maxes out at 30x. If those camera specs sound familiar, it's because they're the same as what the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus offered.

All the same, don't underestimate the quality of the photos these cameras can produce, even compared to the top of our best camera phones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We'll have a chance to test the Galaxy S23 cameras against the best cameras Apple and Google have to offer soon enough, but the promise of improved low-light features — Samsung is touting an AI-powered algorithm that can improve colors and details in your dimly-lit shots.

The only new camera on the Galaxy S23 is the 12MP selfie camera. It's a small resolution jump compared to the 10MP selfie snapper that both the S22 and S22 Plus used, but in my limited time with the new phone, the improvements seemed to produce better shots. And that's before we got a chance to test the fast autofocus that's included with the new front camera.

While I didn't try out video during my hands-on, Samsung's upped the video refresh rate for the Galaxy S23 series to a maximum of 8K at 30fps, slightly faster than the S22's 8K/24fps limit. You can still capture 4K at 60fps and FHD at 120fps, as well as up to 960fps when using slo-mo.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Performance

Samsung is using a unique Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset in the Galaxy S23 series, an apparently superior version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that's making its way into the best Android phones. The Galaxy version runs at a higher clock speed then standard, which Samsung is touting as excellent for mobile gaming.

Regardless of whether you buy the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus, your phone comes with 8GB of RAM. That's lower than most rival phones, which use 12GB or even higher amounts of RAM, so we could see slower multitasking performance on the S23 series compared to other phones in the category. We'll test the Galaxy S23 phones as soon as we can get them into our lab, so we'll fill you in on what we found in our full reviews.

There's 128GB standard storage for the Galaxy S23, but 256GB as standard for the Galaxy S23 Plus. The regular S23 can be upgraded to a 256GB version, while the S23 Plus maxes out at 512GB capacity if you need it.

As you'd expect, the Galaxy S23 series supports 5G in both its mmWave and sub-6GHz forms, which should mean you're sorted for the fastest possible data, no matter which carrier you use. Both phones also get the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E standards for speedy and efficient device and data connections, but like last year, only the Plus model gets ultra-wideband support for uses like precision finding for use with Galaxy SmartTag trackers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Battery and charging

There are larger batteries on both the Galaxy S23 vanilla and Galaxy S23 Plus compared to their S22 equivalents. There's now 3,900 mAh of capacity in the Galaxy S23 (up from 3,700 mAh in the S22) and 4,700 mAh in the Galaxy S23 Plus (up from 4,500 mAh in the S22 Plus). These aren't big increases but more battery is always welcome.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus failed to impress in our battery life testing, managing 7 hours and 51 minutes and 9 hours and 46 minutes, respectively, on our test in which we have phones surf the web until they run out of power. The S22 Plus result is about average for a smartphone, so the Galaxy S22 badly lags other phones with its lackluster result. Fingers crossed that between the larger batteries, the new Snapdragon chip and other enhancements, the S23 models can beat these results by a wide margin this year.

Samsung kept the same charging standards as before for both phones, which gives you a maximum of 25W wired charging on the basic Galaxy S23, 45W wired on the Galaxy S23 Plus and 10W wireless for both phones. There's still no included charger in the box, meaning you'll have to find your own compatible charger if you want these maximum speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Software

The Galaxy S23 series is pre-loaded with Android 13 with One UI 5.1, which is instantly familiar to regular Samsung users. The 5.1 update does add some new abilities to the Galaxy S23 like shared family photo albums, customizable "Modes" for altering your notification settings, wallpapers and home screens during certain times and collaboration for Samsung Notes.

As these are software-based changes, expect One UI 5.1 to arrive on other compatible Galaxy phones in due course too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on: Outlook

The upgrades Samsung has made to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are welcome, even if they don't look that large on paper. I do like the new, tougher design, not to mention the potential of the updated selfie camera, larger batteries and custom chipset. But more testing is definitely needed to see if this is a big step forward from the Galaxy S22 series, or more of a short shuffle ahead.

Rival phones, such as the Google Pixel 7 series, the incoming OnePlus 11, or the iPhone 14 series for the platform-agnostic, still look to have edges over the Galaxy S23 for various reasons, be it price, hardware, performance, or some other element. If you're a Samsung-only type of person, the Galaxy S23 looks like a fine upgrade over the Galaxy S21 or older flagship models. But if you're tempted by other phones in the $800 to $1,000 price range, you may want to wait for our full review to see if the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus is the best use of your money.