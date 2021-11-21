Black Friday Nintendo deal knocks Ring Fit Adventure to its lowest price ever

The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is a fun way to squeeze in a workout while playing video games. If you're looking for an easy way to burn off some holiday calories, here's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure on sale for $54.99. We've occasionally seen it on sale for $69, but this is the lowest price ever and one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to date. (This sale will likely sell out fast, so be sure to check out our guide on where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure).

If Amazon runs out of stock, Best Buy has the Ring Fit Adventure in stock and on sale for $54.99. Again, we recommend you purchase it fast as stock tends to run out fast.

The Ring Fit Adventure has been a life saver during the pandemic. It consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The Ring-Con is a flexible hoop with two pads for pushing and pulling the ring in and out. You slide your Joy-Con into it much like how you would with the Nintendo Labo. The Leg Strap goes around your thigh and also contains a slot where you slide in your Joy-Con. (Joy-Cons not included).

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

Overall, it's a fun device for all Switch owners and rarely do you find it in stock and on sale.