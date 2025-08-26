Run Faster for Less — The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 Is 26% Off at Amazon
I've found an adidas running shoe deal you won't want to miss
If you love clocking up the miles for the sheer enjoyment of running, or you’re preparing for a middle- to long-distance race, having a durable, high-quality shoe is essential. Right now, Amazon has the adidas Adizero Boston 12 on sale for $42 off.
The Boston 12 is designed to suit a wide range of runners. It’s light and responsive enough for speed sessions and race days, yet cushioned and durable enough to handle daily training and long runs.
Just a quick fine print note, there are several color options available for the adidas Adizero Boston 12, but not all colors are discounted equally. Some may have a bigger price cut while others are closer to the regular price, so it’s worth double-checking before you hit checkout. The same goes for sizes, so make sure your preferred size is included in the sale.
Here's hoping you find your size and a color you like in this adidas running sneaker, as it's a good deal to take advantage of. Whether you’re hitting shorter tempo runs, interval sessions, or steady long runs, the combination of soft cushioning and a springy midsole makes each stride feel responsive and comfortable. It’s the kind of shoe that can carry you through high-intensity sessions without leaving your feet sore and fatigued, so you can keep pushing toward your goals.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
