Run Faster for Less — The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 Is 26% Off at Amazon

If you love clocking up the miles for the sheer enjoyment of running, or you’re preparing for a middle- to long-distance race, having a durable, high-quality shoe is essential. Right now, Amazon has the adidas Adizero Boston 12 on sale for $42 off.

The Boston 12 is designed to suit a wide range of runners. It’s light and responsive enough for speed sessions and race days, yet cushioned and durable enough to handle daily training and long runs.

Just a quick fine print note, there are several color options available for the adidas Adizero Boston 12, but not all colors are discounted equally. Some may have a bigger price cut while others are closer to the regular price, so it’s worth double-checking before you hit checkout. The same goes for sizes, so make sure your preferred size is included in the sale.

Here's hoping you find your size and a color you like in this adidas running sneaker, as it's a good deal to take advantage of. Whether you’re hitting shorter tempo runs, interval sessions, or steady long runs, the combination of soft cushioning and a springy midsole makes each stride feel responsive and comfortable. It’s the kind of shoe that can carry you through high-intensity sessions without leaving your feet sore and fatigued, so you can keep pushing toward your goals.

