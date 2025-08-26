Birkenstocks Are up to 50% off Ahead of Labor Day — Here's 9 Rare Sandal Deals Worth Grabbing Now

In my opinion, Birkenstocks are the perfect transitional shoe to take you from the end of summer into fall. Not only are the sandals super comfortable and versatile, they also come in a variety of colors and materials to suit nearly every season.

Although the sandals can be a bit pricey, we have some great news. Birkenstock's Labor Day sale is currently knocking up to 50% off select styles. Below, I've rounded up a few of my favorite styles from the sale — and sprinkled in a few Birkenstock deals from Nordstrom Rack's ongoing sale.

So don't wait — start shopping the rare Birkenstock sandal sale ahead of Labor Day.