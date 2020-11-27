Black Friday mattress deal alert: 'coolest bed in the world' has a 30% discount now

Black Friday mattress deals are coming thick and fast now, as we head into lunch time on the biggest shopping day of the year. One of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen today is this offer from popular mattress-maker GhostBed: right now you can save 30% on everything at GhostBed - and you'll get two free luxury pillows added to your mattress order too.

It's the biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever at Ghostbed, and it doesn't just drop the price of the popular Ghostbed from $645 to $452: it also means that GhostBed's best cooling mattress, the GhostBed Luxe, now starts from just $977 (was $1,396).

That's a fantastic offer. GhostBed calls the Luxe 'the coolest mattress in the world', and while that's a very bold claim, the mattress is undeniably very good at regulating your temperature (it's included in our best mattress guide for exactly this reason.)

On this page you'll find today's best GhostBed Black Friday mattress deals. And because there's 30% off everything, it means GhostBed's premium pillows, sheets and bed frames have a discount too.

Best Black Friday mattress deals at Ghostbed

The GhostBed: from $452 ( $645 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $507: The classic GhostBed mattress is the brand's bread and butter, and features gel memory foam and aerated latex for superior cooling. Rated at around 7.5 in terms of firmness, it's great for just about anyone – and that 30% off really makes a difference.View Deal

The GhostBed Flex Hybrid: from $907 ( $1,295 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $930 - If you fancy something a little softer yet supportive, the Ghostbed Hybrid Flex could be a great choice. With a more luxurious cover than the original, it's more plush and lots of customers state that it's done wonders for their back pain.View Deal

The GhostBed Luxe: from $977 ( $1,395 ) + 2 free pillows

Save up to $990 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium plush, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night. With 30% off - plus two free pillows worth $170 - it's a bargain.View Deal

The GhostBed 3D Matrix Hybrid: from $1,225 ( $1,750 ) + 2 GhostPillows FREE

Save up to $1,050: Hey, big spender – if you want the top-of-the-line 3D Matrix mattress you'll have to invest a fair bit, but it's the only GhostBed to be made with a 'thermal conductive gel polymer'. Essentially, it's really, really comfy, and at 4.5 on the firmness scale it's great for those who love a softer mattress.View Deal

GhostBed bundles: save up to $1,874 with these bundles

Save up to $1,874: While a maxed-out bundle might not be on your shopping list, if you want to pick up the whole suite of GhostBed kit, like the adjustable base, a mattress, pillows and sheets, it's the best way of doing so. As is the norm, spend more and you'll save more.View Deal

In terms of Black Friday GhostBed deals, things are pretty simple – 30% off everything. while that might equate to about $30 on GhostBed's Black Friday mattress protector deals, on mattresses (especially the really fancy ones) you'll be saving a huge amount. Below, we'll outline what's on offer, and help you decide if these GhostBed deals are right for you.

Which GhostBed mattress should you buy?

GhostBed offers a number of mattresses, all of which share the same advanced cooling tech, plus features like gel memory foam and 'GhostBounce' layers. They come with a 101-night trial and 20-year warranty too.

If you want a slightly firmer mattress, or just want to save some cash, we'd heartily recommend The GhostBed. The original of the brand's line up, it's what cemented it as a quality mattress company, and it's also one of its most versatile mattresses.

The GhostBed Flex Hybrid is comparably versatile, and while it's a little more expensive, it's the perfect choice if you much prefer the experience of a sprung bed. It retains all the luxuriance of a memory foam bed, but also provides a bit more spring and bounce.

The GhostBed Luxe is where those after a softer mattress should look, though. It's all foam, but boasts seven individual layers to keep you cool, support your back, and keep motion transfer to a minimum so you can avoid waking your partner up at night. Meanwhile, the range-topping GhostBed 3D Matrix is a little more specialized, combining support and ultimate softness. It's perfect for those suffering from arthritis or any other form of hip or joint pain. Plus, as expected, it's great for keeping you cool, too.

More Black Friday GhostBed mattress deals

1. The GhostBed mattress deals This cooling mattress blends quality and value Sizes: Twin to Split King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Gel memory foam and latex | Firmness: 7.5/10 (medium firm) | Trial: 101 days | Guarantee: 20 years | RRP: $645 - $1,690 Excellent cooling performance Good middle-ground firmness Long trial and warranty Great value

If you tend to overheat at night, picking up one of GhostBed's original mattresses could be a game changer. With the design focused mostly around comfort and cooling, you can be sure that you won't wake up a sweaty mess before work every morning.

Although it's GhostBed's 'budget' option, the original doesn't make you sacrifice much at all. At 11 inches deep it's pretty sizeable – some competitors' entry-level options are much thinner – and with four layers of advanced foam you're getting a lot for your money.

GhostBed claims that the original design is perfect for those who need spinal alignment and extra support (read into the brand's genesis for more reasons why this might be the case), so if you suffer from aches and pains, it's one to consider. Plus, with 30% off and two free luxury pillows, these Black Friday GhostBed deals make the mattress cheaper than ever.

2. GhostBed Luxe deals A softer mattress that'll keep you cool all night Sizes: Twin to Split King | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: No | Filling : Gel memory foam and 'Ghost Ice' | Firmness: 4-7/10 (soft-medium firm) | Trial: 120 days | Guarantee: Lifetime | RRP: $1,299 – $1,899 Impressive-sounding Ghost Ice tech Super advanced for an all-foam bed USA-made A softer option A fair bit more expensive

If you want the maximum cooling performance GhostBed can provide alongside a softer sleep, then the GhostBed Luxe is for you. This 13-inch deep luxury foam mattress comes packed with next-gen cooling tech. On top, a cool-to-touch quilted cover - made from fibre that boosts airflow, and soothing memory foam gel - neutralizes your body heat. Under this, a patent-pending layer of thermosensitive, phase-change material absorbs and dissipates heat throughout the night, preventing it from building up inside your mattress so you stay sweat-free.

There are seven layers in total, including memory foam and a highly responsive foam that acts similarly to latex, contouring to your body to provide tailored support and pressure-relief, while pushing you back up to the surface of the mattress as though you’re floating. Overall, if you want an all-foam mattress that errs on the side of softness, the Luxe is a sound choice.

GhostBed Bundle deals

(Image credit: GhostBed)

Many people want the full package when they buy a fresh mattress, and GhostBed provides a couple of excellent bundles to help your money go further. The first is the Adjustable Base Bundle which, unsurprisingly, bundles a mattress and GhostBed's own adjustable base together. You can choose any mattress (prices will go up as you upgrade the mattress, of course), and you'll also get two free pillows.

The Head to Toe Bundle is much the same as the previous option, but it also includes a set of sheets and two extra pillows, meaning you'll have four including the free ones. If you want a totally fresh setup, this is a good choice.

Finally, the Comfort Bundle is the same as the Head to Toe, except you'll get a standard foundation instead of the adjustable base. Realistically, this will be the most popular, as few people truly have a need for an adjustable bed frame.

Do you need a GhostBed Mattress promo code?

Short answer – no! All of these GhostBed Black Friday deals are applied at checkout, so there's no GhostBed discount code for you to remember.

