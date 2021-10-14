Bear mattress launches 25% off sale and it’s a winner ahead of Black Friday

Bear Mattress has announced a time-limited sale giving you 25% off sitewide, plus you’ll get a selection of free gifts worth $250 when you buy a Bear Mattress and use the promo code FLASH25 at checkout. The all-foam Bear Original now starts at $522 (was $695), while the cooling Bear Pro for hot sleepers is priced from $672 (was $895). If you need constant pressure relief and have more to spend, the Bear Hybrid costs from $1,272 (was $1,695).

Like all of the brands featured in our best mattress guide, Bear offers a risk-free trial period of 100 nights, which is enough to help you test whether it really is the right choice for you. As well as a fantastic saving of 25%, when you buy a mattress direct from the brand you’ll also get $250 worth of free gifts, including two Cloud Pillows and a sheets set.

This is one of the best Bear mattress deals we’ve seen recently, but because it’s a flash sale you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab one of these hybrid or memory foam mattresses for less. There’s a 10-year warranty on all models, which is average, and if you change your mind, returns are free (not all brands offer this).

Bear Mattress sitewide sale: get 25% off + $250 of free gifts

Save up to $498 - This 25% saving applies to everything on the Bear site, from mattresses to bedding. The biggest saving is on the Cal King size Bear Hybrid, which is designed to keep you cool during sleep, and to provide pressure relief around your hips, back and neck. This means you shouldn’t wake up because you’re feeling uncomfortable, so you will sleep better. If you want bedding, the Bear Pillow is down to $91 (was $125), while the Pro Topper (ideal if you don’t need a new mattress) costs from just $184 (was $245).View Deal

Bear Original: was from $695 $521.25 + $250 of free gifts at Bear

Save up to $273 - The brand’s Original Mattress made of body contouring memory foam, which means it hugs your body as you’re lying down. It uses graphite-gel foam to keep you cooler, and relieves pressure across your body (so you feel less achy). With 25% off it’s priced from $522 (was $695) and it also comes with free gifts including two Cloud pillows (worth $125), and a luxury sheets set (worth $125), taking your total savings (money off plus gifts) to $523.View Deal

If you're looking for a good mattress in a box, Bear's range is designed for all sleepers and comprises three models. The Bear Hybrid is ideal for people who like a traditional feel to their mattress. Made with layers of memory foam and coils, and using eco-friendly materials, it offers cooling comfort, plush coziness and minimal motion transfer, whether you sleep on your front, back, or side. Motion transfer is important if you share with a restless sleeper, as you shouldn’t then feel them moving so much, so your sleep will be less disturbed.

Side and back sleepers on a smaller budget are better off checking out the mid-price all-foam Bear Pro. It has a firmness rating of 6.5 and offers plenty of bounce and extra cushioning for pressure points. There’s cooling on offer here too, so if you sleep hot, it should feel more breathable compared to your current bed.

If you’re a hot sleeper looking for something firmer, then the Bear Original mattress is a great choice for you, especially if you sleep on your side or back. That’s because it has a cooling graphite layer and produces a firmer body-hugging feel. It’s also the cheapest of the three, and with an extra 25% off, it’s more in line with affordable foam models from the likes of Nectar and Emma. Whether we'll see cheaper prices from Bear ahead of all the Black Friday mattress deals remains to be seen, but this is a great saving right now and worth considering if you need a mattress sooner.

Adding to the value here is the $250 worth of free bedding. That includes two good bed pillows, plus a soft sheets set. You can use the 25% saving on other accessories too, including a mattress topper for boosting the comfort of your existing mattress if you aren’t ready to upgrade fully just yet.

