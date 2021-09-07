Apple AirPods price just crashed on Amazon ahead of AirPods 3 launch

It's official: The next Apple Event is slated for Tuesday, September 14. While an iPhone 13 is all but guaranteed, rumors indicate Apple could unveil new AirPods 3. That could explain the epic AirPods deals we're seeing from Amazon today.

Currently, Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $118. That's just $19 above their all-time price low and one of the best Apple deals around. In addition, you can also get the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189 . That’s $59 off and just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

AirPods: was $159 now $118 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $118. That's just $19 shy of their all-time price low. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's best-selling, in-ear wireless headphones are on sale and ready to ship. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for $189, which is their second-lowest price ever and just $20 shy of their all-time low. They're IPX4 certified and offer active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $499.

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones), and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

Apple's premium buds are a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they'll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.