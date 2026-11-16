Prime Members, it's time! Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially commenced. Starting Tuesday, November 17, a full ten days before Black Friday itself, the sale will wrap up on Cyber Monday, November 30.

Amazon's Black Friday sale has deep discounts across a wide range of products, including Amazon's own devices such as Kindle e-readers, Fire TV sticks and Echo smart devices. There are also bargains on home and kitchen appliances, the latest tech, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and fitness, electronics and so much more.

Some hot Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart this Black Friday include 20% off Roborock's new Saros 20 Flow robot vacuum and a tidy 33% off Apple's AirPods Pro 3, bringing the earbuds down to AU$289.

• Shop Amazon's Black Friday sale here

While Amazon's Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers, Prime members can expect exclusive member-only deals, free delivery, and access to all of Amazon Prime's benefits. Not a Prime Member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Amazon devices

Save 64% (AU$38) Blink Mini 2K+ Indoor Camera: was AU$59 now AU$21 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Now at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Save 72% (AU$71.02) Blink Video Doorbell System: was AU$99 now AU$27.98 at Amazon One of Blink's cheapest deals is this Video Doorbell System, which includes a Sync Module Core for secure footage storage. Blink's doorbell has a two-year battery life, meaning you won't have to worry about hardwiring if you're renting. It also has a 150° head-to-toe view, can automatically send you parcel and person alerts, and helps keep your worries at bay with continuous live view. Now it's just 1 cent shy of last month's Prime Day price.

Save 66% (AU$204) Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Cameras): was AU$308 now AU$104 at Amazon Now 66% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally. Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.

Save 69% (AU$109.02) Blink Video Doorbell + Mini 2k+ bundle: was AU$158 now AU$48.98 at Amazon If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.

Save 62% (AU$80) Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022): was AU$129 now AU$49 at Amazon The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While it's not the cheapest we have seen, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.

Save 43% (AU$170) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2025): was AU$399 now AU$229 at Amazon The latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up in the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.

Save 48% (AU$240) Amazon Echo Show 11 (2025): was AU$499 now AU$259 at Amazon With all the same great features as the Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.

Save 52% (AU$120) Amazon Echo Dot Max: was AU$229 now AU$109 at Amazon The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound.

Save 50% (AU$150) Fire TV Cube: was AU$299 now AU$149 at Amazon If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. While it has been cheaper before, the TV Cube is rarely discounted, so this is still a solid deal.

Save 61% (AU$85) Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was AU$139 now AU$54 at Amazon Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. This nifty gadget plugs into any TV's HDMI port and allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a new name for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but they are otherwise identical.

Save 21% (AU$42) Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$157 at Amazon If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Save 23% (AU$70) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU$299 now AU$229 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can come with you anywhere.

Save 47% (AU$212) Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was AU$449 now AU$237 at Amazon Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. Now at an all-time low for Black Friday, this is a popular e-reader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.

Save 63% (AU$50) Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in, Black): was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Looking to beef up home security but worried about the cost? The Ring Indoor Camera 2 is now massively discounted. Simply plug it into the nearest wall socket, link it up with the Ring app and you'll have access to sharp 1080p video footage within your home. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to keep old footage on file — though you will have to pay a subscription fee after the trial is up if you want to keep said videos. And this is the second-lowest price it's been on Amazon so far.

Save 61% (AU$60) Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was AU$99 now AU$39 at Amazon Knock a nice 30% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away, and make sure Fido and Tiger don't get up to mischief. Available in both black and white colourways at this all-time low price.

Save 50% (AU$74) Ring Video Doorbell 2K (Battery): was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Give your home a doorbell and gain some peace of mind with the newest Ring Video Doorbell (Battery). As the name suggests, it has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need an electrician to install it. That said, you do have the option of wiring it into your home's electrical system if you'd prefer. Provides 24/7 video capture in crystal-clear Retinal 2K and offers 6x zoom. Do note, this discount is exclusive to the Speckled Grey and Matte Mocha colourways.

Save 46% (AU$124) Ring Intercom + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was AU$268 now AU$144 at Amazon Apartment dwellers, rejoice! If you live in a building with an eligible system, Ring's Intercom device can answer the door for packages or people when you're not home, taking the stress off any missed deliveries. Better yet, this deal comes with an Indoor Camera so you can monitor anyone inside (or outside) your home.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Phones & accessories

Save 36% (AU$607.45) Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): was AU$1,699 now AU$1,091.55 at Amazon The Pixel 10 Pro may not be Google's latest flagship, but it's still a fantastic buy for anyone after a reliable Android phone at a great price. Expect the clean Pixel software experience, excellent camera performance and powerful AI features that Google's phones are known for. Just know that while this is an international model that's sold by a third party, it still comes with 2 years warranty.

Save 22% (AU$36.01) Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU$165 now AU$128.99 at Amazon If you're an Apple user and you want to keep tabs on your luggage, your pet, your house keys or anything else, AirTags are your best bet. These are the original ones, with the 4-pack now down to an all-time low price, just 1 cent off the lowest AU$129 we saw in October.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: TVs, gaming and PC peripherals

Save 33% (AU$40.95) PlayStation Dualsense Wireless Controller (Chroma Teal): was AU$124.95 now AU$84 at Amazon If you're after a new controller to add to your PS5 kit, this discounted DualSense could be what you're missing. It has replaceable analog sticks, four back "paddle" buttons, changeable stick caps and a bunch of other great features worth upgrading for. Now discounted by 33% on Amazon.

Save 42% (AU$54.01) Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac: was AU$128 now AU$73.99 at Amazon Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard combo is a great option for Mac users, offering a blend of style and practicality at an affordable price. These devices connect via a Bluetooth dongle and feature a sleek, ultra-slim design, perfect for portability.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Headphones and audio

Save 50% (AU$250.95) Bose QuietComfort SC: was AU$499.95 now AU$249 at Amazon The QuietComfort SC headphones offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance and sound quality, though they process audio differently and lack the Immersive Audio mode of the premium QuietComfort Ultra. These foldable headphones also come with a soft case. While the SC model is frequently discounted and this offer isn't the lowest price we've seen in July (AU$239.99), it's still a solid deal.

Save 50% (AU$225.95) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$224 at Amazon The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver the power and quality you’d expect from Bose, with the added perks of an open-ear design. The immersive sound is top-notch, offering up to seven hours of playtime and as much as 48 hours on standby. They’re reliable, effortless, and perform beautifully. This discount is available in a few colours under the same listing.

Save 33% (AU$140) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$289 at Amazon Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones we've seen to date. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.

Save 51% (AU$151.95) Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: was AU$299.95 now AU$148 at Amazon The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless cans offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic-sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. Now 51% off, this is the second-lowest price we've seen on these great over-ear cans.

Save 20% (AU$61) Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was AU$299 now AU$238 at Amazon It may not be the biggest discount, but it’s worth a look for its spatial audio, rich soundstage, and dynamic head tracking. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case, you can enjoy your music for longer.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Coffee machines

Save 34% (AU$251) Breville the Bambino Plus Coffee Machine: was AU$729 now AU$478 at Amazon Take a nice 34% off one of our top-rated espresso makers. The Breville Bambino Plus is an easy-to-use, compact machine that takes the guesswork out of the perfect espresso shot and steamed milk. Do note, you'll need a grinder to complete your coffee routine.

Save 42% (AU$424) Breville Barista Express: was AU$999 now AU$575 at Amazon With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing.

Save 26% (AU$166.32) De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was AU$649 now AU$482.68 at Amazon Equipped with a steam wand, controlled dosage and grind settings and active temperature control, the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is the perfect beginner-friendly manual machine. It's also compact, meaning it won't take up much bench space, and comes with everything you need to make your perfect brew on the first go. Now discounted by 26%, this is the perfect Black Friday purchase if you're a lover of all things caffeine.

Save 32% (AU$140) Nespresso Vertuo Up Capsule Coffee Machine (Black Bundle): was AU$439 now AU$299 at Amazon If you want the latest Nespresso model, let me introduce you to the Vertuo Up. With the same great features as the Vertuo Pop range, the Up has a sleek new design, can connect to the accompanying Nespresso Smart App and has a specialised Coffee Creations mode for a more concentrated brews.

Save 31% (AU$260.99) Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was AU$849.99 now AU$589 at Amazon Not the lowest price we've seen, but this 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Kitchen appliances

Save 63% (AU$380.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$219 at Amazon We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi on Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. Now discounted by 63%.

Save 40% (AU$280.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$419 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

Save 66% (AU$329.94) Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer: was AU$499.99 now AU$170.05 at Amazon Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now near its all-time low on Amazon. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.

Save 43% (AU$130.05) Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$169.94 at Amazon Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.

Save 33% (AU$150) Tefal YumMeal Multicooker : was AU$449 now AU$299 at Amazon Want an air fryer and induction cooker all-in-one? Meet Tefal's YumMeal. You can prep, cook, eat and clean in the same bowl, making it perfect for smaller households with minimal storage space.

Save 48% (AU$129.96) Tefal SuperGrill: was AU$269.95 now AU$139.99 at Amazon Tefal's SuperGrill is the answer to all your cooking and grilling needs at home. It can act like an indoor barbecue, grilling your favourite proteins, and it can toast, broil and melt. Now discounted by 48%, if you're looking for a 3-in-1 grill plate, Tefal's SuperGrill is one to consider.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Vacuums

Save 20% (AU$500) Roborock Saros 20 Flow : was AU$2,499 now AU$1,999 at Amazon I've been reviewing this Roborock for the last few weeks and I have never been more obsessed with a robot vacuum — and that's saying something. With impressive 36,000Pa suction, a roller mop, great obstacle avoidance and an anti-tangle brush, this newly released Roborock Saros 20 Flow is one to consider at 20% off.

Save 29% (AU$200) Dyson V8 Advanced + Car Cleaning Kit: was AU$699 now AU$499 at Amazon Nab one of Dyson's most impressive cordless vacs and a car cleaning kit for less this Black Friday. Now 29% off, the V8 Advanced is the perfect runaround cordless vacuum for budget-minded Dyson fans, and it doesn't hurt that this price includes three more handheld attachments to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home and car.

Save 75% (AU$1,500) Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$499 at Amazon This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.

Save 35% (AU$699.01) Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,299.99 at Amazon Dyson is promising significant advancements in the world of robot vacuum cleaners with its Spot+Scrub AI model, thanks to a green laser that detects stains on the floor and keeps cleaning them until they're gone. In our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review, our editor said it's "a hands-off robot vacuum I'd trust to keep my home spotless" — so it's definitely worth a look.

Save 62% (AU$465.01) Ecovacs Deebot N20: was AU$749 now AU$283.99 at Amazon If you're after something a little more automated to help you maintain a dust-free living space every day, this Ecovacs could be a top contender. The Ecovacs Deebot N20, this robot comes with 8,000Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush and up to 300 minutes of runtime. It also has the great floor-mapping features Ecovacs is known for, which is a marvellous inclusion at this low price.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Home appliances

Save 44% (AU$197) Shark Hydrovac Pro XL: was AU$449.99 now AU$252.99 at Amazon While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we gave its predecessor, the Shark HydroVac, a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it proved to be a powerful tool for grime and dirt on both hard and carpeted floors. This model, the XL, is slightly larger, with a bigger capacity for the dirty water tank.

Save 73% (AU$1,100) Roborock F25 Steam wet dry vacuum: was AU$1,499 now AU$399 at Amazon In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.

Save 33% (AU$199.01) Tineco Floor One S7 Artist: was AU$599 now AU$399.99 at Amazon One of the latest Tineco flagships, the S7 Artist, is also discounted on Amazon. The newer model has undergone a total redesign, with the clean water tank sitting at the base of the floor washer. Personally, I quite like the colourful LED lights that illuminate the different modes of the machine, which include Auto, Max and Suction, all of which are perfect for tidying wet (or dry) messes.

Save 45% (AU$270) Ecovacs Winbot W1S: was AU$599 now AU$329 at Amazon Streaky windows? Fret no more, thanks to this genius window cleaner from Ecovacs. The Winbot W1S uses dual-direction cross spray to remove dirt and grime buildup, keeping your windows or glass doors spick and span. Plus, it's totally hands-free, thanks to its climbing system and smart navigation — but you may need to help it onto the window first, of course.

Save 41% (AU$110) Bissell SpotClean carpet cleaner: was AU$269 now AU$159 at Amazon Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Running shoes

Save 26% (AU$77.64) Hoka Bondi 9: was AU$300 now AU$222.36 at Amazon Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.

Save 47% (AU$127.50) Saucony Triumph 23 : was AU$269.99 now AU$142.49 at Amazon While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by up to 44% in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.

Save 50% (AU$133.99) Saucony Hurricane 25 Sneaker: was AU$269.99 now AU$136 at Amazon The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.

Save 50% (AU$40.04) Crocs Classic Clog: was AU$79.99 now AU$39.95 at Amazon Knocking up to 50% off, these Crocs Classic clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. Available in a range of colours under the same listing — and note that some colourways are a little pricier than others.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Lifestyle and fitness

Save 30% (AU$27) Glocusent Sunrise alarm clock and white noise machine: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon Can't sleep without the dull sound of white noise in the background? You're not alone. If you can't afford a Hatch alarm clock, then this Glocusent is one to consider. It does all the same things — plays white noise, has a dimmable light and smart display — but comes at a fraction of the price. Now discounted to AU$62.99 for Black Friday.

Save 42% (AU$13.50) Homebuds Digital Scales: was AU$32.49 now AU$18.99 at Amazon Hitting fitness goals can be tricky, and it always helps to have the right tools in your arsenal to get you there faster. The Homebuds Digital Scales provide accurate results every time, thanks to the in-built auto calibration and weight sensors. The scales come with batteries included and a bright LED screen for displaying results.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Beauty and personal care

Save 60% (AU$417) Mova Master 10 hot air styler : was AU$699 now AU$282 at Amazon I've been using this hair styler from Mova for the past two months now, and it's taken over the top spot that once belonged to my Shark FlexStyle. It features nine great attachments, including Coanda curling wands and a hair essence drying attachment. Now for AU$282, this Mova multi-styler is hard to pass up.

Save 50% (AU$377) Dreame Aero Straight Pro Hair Straightener: was AU$749 now AU$372 at Amazon Dreame's Aero Straight Pro slashes hair drying and styling time by combining a dryer and straightener into one airflow-powered tool. With precise, angled airflow and heat settings, it takes wet hair and dries it to a smooth, naturally straight finish, so you don't need multiple tools to complete your routine. Intelligent sensors also help minimise heat damage. Now 50% off, this powerful styler is well worth snapping up at its discounted price.

Save 36% (AU$250) Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer: was AU$699 now AU$449 at Amazon With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used. Now, for AU$250 off, this hair dryer is worth picking up quicksmart.

Save 62% (AU$310) Dreame Dazzle Hair Dryer: was AU$499 now AU$189 at Amazon Save 62% on this Dyson Airwrap dupe from Dreame. The Dazzle comes with two auto curlers, a roller brush, a diffuser, and a concentrator attachment — all for half the price of Dyson's coveted air styler. And now, it's even more impressive at just AU$189.

Save 38% (AU$9.46) Remington Aero 2000 hair dryer: was AU$24.95 now AU$15.49 at Amazon If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Lego

Save 27% (AU$7.99) Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was AU$29.99 now AU$22 at Amazon Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.

Save 23% (AU$22.62) Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses : was AU$99.99 now AU$77.37 at Amazon After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.

Amazon Black Friday sale: FAQs

When is the Amazon Black Friday sale? The Amazon Black Friday sale starts ten days earlier than the sales event, kicking off on November 17, 2026 and ending at 11:59pm AEDT on November 30, 2026.