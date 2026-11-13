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Early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE — I’m tracking the best sales on Apple Watch, LG OLED TVs, AirPods, Nintendo Switch 2 and more
Early Black Friday savings from across the web
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday deals start very soon! We're right in the middle of Walmart's Deals & More event, and retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's have already kicked off their official Black Friday offerings. Meanwhile, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering early Black Friday deals. All in all, now is a perfect time to beat the holiday rush.
I've been Tom's Guide's Deals Editor for five years, and I know eye-popping deals when I see them! I couldn't believe it when I saw the Beats Solo 4 on sale for $69 at Walmart (a new all-time low price) and there are lots more besides that.
Stay tuned as I'll be sharing all the best Black Friday deals live, right as they appeaer.
Quick Links
- shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Skechers: sneakers from $25 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- 13" Apple MacBook Air M5: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
- Amazon devices: from $23 @ Amazon
- Home decor: up to 45% off sitewide @ The Home Depot
- Laptops: deals from $699 @ Dell
- Nectar: up to 50% off top-rated mattresses @ Nectar
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: was $799 now $699
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37]
Editor's Choice
LIVE: Latest Updates
50% off the Sony WH-1000XM5...
A previous winner on our list of the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are now on sale for $198 at Best Buy. With 50% off, they're one of the absolute best headphones deals you can buy right now.
We gave them 4.5 stars in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review because they pretty much tick every single box, delivering high-quality sound, strong active noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life on a charge. If you're traveling for the holidays, that ANC will come in clutch for noisy airplane rides.
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $198 @ Best Buy
Early Black Friday Lego deals...
Lego's early Black Friday deals have dropped at Amazon. The official offerings include Lego Star Wars sets, a scaled-up Santa minifigure and a pair of buildable animal figures: a fox and a tiger. The savings don't stop there, though, as plenty more Lego sets are currently discounted at Amazon. Don't miss out!
The best budget headphones we've tested just dropped below $50...
This is an underrated deal for sure. The CMF Headphone Pro made our list of the best headphones as the best option on a budget — and they just got even cheaper thanks to this deal. For less than $50, the sound quality and premium features they offer are going to extremely hard to beat.
They offer cinematic sound with support for formats like LDAC, AAC and wired listening too. They also feel comfortable to wear and come in three color options — including an eye-catching light green.
- CMF Headphone Pro: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
60% off the Ring Video Doorbell 2K...
This deal is perfect to get early, because you can use it to keep an eye on the rest of your Black Friday packages. Right now the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K is on sale for $39 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. As well as sharp Retinal 2K video quality, it also delivers 6x zoom, two-way talk and real-time phone alerts.
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon
Get $50 off the AirPods Pro 3...
Looking for Black Friday AirPods deals? You could see bigger savings if you can wait for the big day, but there are still some good deals up for grabs if you want to shop right now.
For starters, you can get $50 off the excellent AirPods Pro 3. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max 2 are on sale for $449 ($100 off,) and the AirPods 4 are on sale for $89 at Walmart ($40 off.) There's no bad choice here — all three are excellent headphones for apple users.
However, I have seen them all sell for less in the past. So just to reiterate, you might want to wait for Black Friday itself.
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
$1,000 off the LG C6 OLED...
It wouldn't be Black Friday without an LG OLED TV deal! The LG C-series of OLED TVs has always been one of the top Black Friday sellers for as long as I've been working at Tom's Guide, and I don't see that changing this year.
The latest model in the series, the LG C6 OLED TV, got a near-perfect 4.5-star review from us for its triple-threat combination of bright visuals, gorgeous colors and excellent gaming features. Right now you can get the 55-inch model for a massive $1,000 off.
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
Save $37 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle...
Nintendo has officially announced its Black Friday deals for 2026 and the standout deal of the bunch is definitely the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499. That's $50 off, knocking it back down to its original, pre-hike price. The deal will start on November 22 and run through December 5. However, if you want to beat the rush, you can currently get the bundle for $549 and save yourself $37 compared to buying the items individually.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 [save $37]
Apple Watch 12: Buy one, get one $250 off...
T-Mobile has a fantastic deal where you can pick up two Apple Watch 12 smartwatches and save $250. Perfect for an upgrade for you and a friend or family member! You'll need to activate a new wearable line to get this deal, however.
- Apple Watch 12: Buy one, get one $250 off @ T-Mobile
Bose Bluetooth speaker crashes to its lowest price ever...
Why not get the Black Friday party started with your favorite tunes? Right now the Bose Soundlink Flex (2nd Gen) bluetooth speaker is on sale for $99 — its lowest price ever. This one released in 2024, but it still provides strong, bassy sound with adjustable EQ. There are 7 colors to choose from, too.
- Bose Soundlink Flex (2nd Gen): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Welcome! With Black Friday two weeks out, a Walmart Deals & More event and plenty of other sales happening around the web, it's going to be a big weekend for savings! Get ready to check out the best of the best deals with me.
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