Early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE — I’m tracking the best sales on Apple Watch, LG OLED TVs, AirPods, Nintendo Switch 2 and more

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Early Black Friday Lego deals... (Image credit: Lego) Lego's early Black Friday deals have dropped at Amazon. The official offerings include Lego Star Wars sets, a scaled-up Santa minifigure and a pair of buildable animal figures: a fox and a tiger. The savings don't stop there, though, as plenty more Lego sets are currently discounted at Amazon. Don't miss out! shop early Black Friday Lego deals at Amazon

The best budget headphones we've tested just dropped below $50... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) This is an underrated deal for sure. The CMF Headphone Pro made our list of the best headphones as the best option on a budget — and they just got even cheaper thanks to this deal. For less than $50, the sound quality and premium features they offer are going to extremely hard to beat. They offer cinematic sound with support for formats like LDAC, AAC and wired listening too. They also feel comfortable to wear and come in three color options — including an eye-catching light green. CMF Headphone Pro: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

60% off the Ring Video Doorbell 2K... (Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini) This deal is perfect to get early, because you can use it to keep an eye on the rest of your Black Friday packages. Right now the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K is on sale for $39 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. As well as sharp Retinal 2K video quality, it also delivers 6x zoom, two-way talk and real-time phone alerts. Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

$1,000 off the LG C6 OLED... (Image credit: LG / Tom's Guide) It wouldn't be Black Friday without an LG OLED TV deal! The LG C-series of OLED TVs has always been one of the top Black Friday sellers for as long as I've been working at Tom's Guide, and I don't see that changing this year. The latest model in the series, the LG C6 OLED TV, got a near-perfect 4.5-star review from us for its triple-threat combination of bright visuals, gorgeous colors and excellent gaming features. Right now you can get the 55-inch model for a massive $1,000 off. LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

Save $37 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle... (Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo has officially announced its Black Friday deals for 2026 and the standout deal of the bunch is definitely the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $499. That's $50 off, knocking it back down to its original, pre-hike price. The deal will start on November 22 and run through December 5. However, if you want to beat the rush, you can currently get the bundle for $549 and save yourself $37 compared to buying the items individually. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 [save $37]

Apple Watch 12: Buy one, get one $250 off... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) T-Mobile has a fantastic deal where you can pick up two Apple Watch 12 smartwatches and save $250. Perfect for an upgrade for you and a friend or family member! You'll need to activate a new wearable line to get this deal, however. Apple Watch 12: Buy one, get one $250 off @ T-Mobile

Bose Bluetooth speaker crashes to its lowest price ever... (Image credit: Future) Why not get the Black Friday party started with your favorite tunes? Right now the Bose Soundlink Flex (2nd Gen) bluetooth speaker is on sale for $99 — its lowest price ever. This one released in 2024, but it still provides strong, bassy sound with adjustable EQ. There are 7 colors to choose from, too. Bose Soundlink Flex (2nd Gen): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Welcome! (Image credit: Amazon / Edited with Gemini) Welcome! With Black Friday two weeks out, a Walmart Deals & More event and plenty of other sales happening around the web, it's going to be a big weekend for savings! Get ready to check out the best of the best deals with me. shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon