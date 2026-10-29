15 long-lasting perfumes to buy now for stress-free Christmas gifting
Beat the Christmas gift-buying rush by picking up some of these gorgeous fragrances
Yes, we know that it's still only October but believe us, the next few weeks are going to fly by as we head towards Christmas. So why not get ahead of the rush (and save yourself the last minute hassle of trying to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve!) by grabbing some of your gifts now?
Fragrances always make popular gifts which is why, for this article, I've hand-selected 15 best-sellers that would make ideal gifts for your friends and loved ones. I've picked out perfumes for both men and women here but really, when it comes to fragrance, we stand by the maxim that you should wear whatever scents you personally like.
Check out the list below and tick a few names off your Christmas present list before it's even November!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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