15 long-lasting perfumes to buy now for stress-free Christmas gifting

Yes, we know that it's still only October but believe us, the next few weeks are going to fly by as we head towards Christmas. So why not get ahead of the rush (and save yourself the last minute hassle of trying to pick up gifts on Christmas Eve!) by grabbing some of your gifts now?

Fragrances always make popular gifts which is why, for this article, I've hand-selected 15 best-sellers that would make ideal gifts for your friends and loved ones. I've picked out perfumes for both men and women here but really, when it comes to fragrance, we stand by the maxim that you should wear whatever scents you personally like.

Check out the list below and tick a few names off your Christmas present list before it's even November!

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