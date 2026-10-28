12 delightfully unhinged horror Funko Pops to terrify your friends this Halloween
Build a collection of terrifying movie monsters with these great Funko Pops
With Halloween almost upon us, now is a great time to build your collection of spooktastic horror merch! If you're at all into movies then you've almost certainly seen Funko Pops before. The hugely popular toy line has been around for years, releasing figures in all sorts of genres, including fantasy, sci-fi, and, yes, horror.
From a possessed Regan from The Exorcist to Scream's iconic Ghostface and Terrifier's Art the Clown, there are lots of movie monsters to choose from in this roundup. It's not just about the movies, either – I've also included Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill video games.
All of these Pops are available now from Amazon, so there's still time to order them ahead of the big day. Have fun... and don't have nightmares!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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