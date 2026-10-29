Forget iPhone Duo, this iPhone is lighter, more durable and $100 off

The iPhone Duo is very hard to come by, even with the problems some early adopters have been having with the screen. It's worth remembering that it's not the only special edition iPhone on sale right now, and if you want something cheaper and more durable, you can pick one up for $100 off the normal price.

I am, of course, talking about the iPhone Air, which is now $999 at Best Buy. That's $100 off the normal price, and you can pick up the phone delivered tomorrow -- assuming you don't want a same-day store pickup. The iPhone Air may be a year old at this point, but it's still a great phone with a lot of great qualities.

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy The iPhone Air suffered a price hike earlier this year, but Best Buy has brought it back to the original $999 price tag. This phone is slim, durable, and extremely lightweight -- complete with all the same benefits as other iPhones. Plus it's a lot easier to get hold of than the iPhone Duo.

The iPhone Air's main selling point is that it's incredibly light and thin. It's not quite as thin as the iPhone Duo, which is 0.20-inches thin compared to the iPhone Air's 0.22-inches. However it is a heck of a lot lighter than the 8.96 ounce iPhone Duo, with a total weight of just 5.82 ounces. That should make it a lot more comfortable to use and carry around.

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The Air also packs in a 6.5-inch display, complete with the same 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate you'd get on a standard iPhone, and our tests recorded a maximum brightness of 1,678 nits. Performance is offered by the A19 chip which, while not as impressive as the A20 Pro, is still one of the best mobile chipsets around at the moment.

The camera performance is pretty good, though it is hampered by the fact there's only a single main camera. The lack of ultrawide and telephoto lenses is obvious, and that's the trade-off for purchasing a super-skinny phone like this.

One of the best things about the iPhone Air is its durability, though. It has all the standard iPhone protections, including Ceramic Shield 2 display glass alongside IP68 water and dust resistance. It also comes with a titanium build, one of only two iPhones to offer the super-strong metal, and is surprisingly resistant to being bent. Which was a real concern before this phone was announced.

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The iPhone Air gets all the benefits of iOS 27, including the full suit of Apple Intelligence features. That's right, it has the 12GB of RAM needed to run on-device features like Siri Expressive Voices and enhanced dictation. However it does lack features like stylus support, multitasking and the faster charging speed you'll get on more advanced iPhones. The battery life also isn't as good, roughly 12 hours in our testing, on account of the skinny design.

Still if you want a stylish iPhone that's sure to turn some heads, be sure to pick up the iPhone Air. Because you'll actually get hold of one before the holidays.

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