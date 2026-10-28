After weeks of speculation, Apple has confirmed its new MacBook Pro OLED. The touchscreen laptop boasts a PROLED XDR display panel that provides up to 2,000 nits peak HDR and SDR brightness.

MacBook Pro OLED preorders are live right now with an official release date of November 6. You can choose between a 14-inch MacBook Pro OLED from $2,899 or a 16-inch MacBook Pro OLED from $3,339. The laptops can be customized with Apple's M5 Pro or M5 Max CPU. The base models for both laptops include 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Currently, MacBook Pro OLED preorders can only be made via the Apple Store. But I expect retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to offer preorders in the coming hours.

Apple Store: from $2,899

Amazon: check preorder stock

Best Buy: check preorder stock

MacBook Pro OLED Preorders

MacBook Pro 14" OLED: from $2,899 @ Apple

The MacBook Pro OLED is one of the biggest MacBook releases in recent years. It can be configured with an M5 Pro (from $2,899) or M5 Max (from $4,499) CPU and packs a 14.2-inch PROLED XDR touchscreen display with 3024 x 1986 resolution, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, and an SDXC slot. The laptop will be available on November 6.

MacBook Pro 16" OLED: from $3,399 @ Apple

The MacBook Pro OLED also comes in a larger 16.3-inch capacity. It can be configured with an M5 Pro (from $3,399) or M5 Max (from $4,799) CPU and packs a 16.3-inch PROLED XDR touchscreen display with 3472 x 2266 resolution, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, and an SDXC slot. The laptop will be available on November 6.

MacBook Pro OLED: check preorder stock @ Amazon

Amazon has yet to add the new MacBook Pro OLED to its catalog, but I expect Apple's new touchscreen laptop to show up on Amazon's pages in the coming hours.

MacBook Pro OLED: check preorder stock @ Best Buy

Best Buy is usually one of the first retailers to offer Apple preorders after an announcement is made. They have yet to add the MacBook Pro OLED to their website, but I expect to see Best Buy's preorders live soon.

MacBook Pro OLED Deals

Although the base MacBook Pro OLED models come packed with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, their $2,899 starting price is no joke. It may be awhile before we see any significant MacBook Pro OLED deals, so in the meantime your best bet is to take advantage of Apple's trade-in policy.

Currently, you can get up to $795 in trade-in credits for a used MacBook Air or up to $1,435 in trade-in value for a used MacBook Pro. (You can also trade-in other Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads). For example, my 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) in good condition is worth $600. I'd still be looking at a $2,299 starting price for an OLED MacBook Pro, but $600 is a noteworthy discount.

With Black Friday around the corner, I expect to see various MacBook deals for all of Apple's new devices. Make sure to follow Tom's Guide for the best deals now through the holiday season.