If you haven’t caught Apple’s big news yet, the company recently unveiled a lineup of new devices, including iPad mini 8, iMac M6 and MacBook Pro M6 — with potentially even more announcements to come this afternoon.

The new devices are currently available for preorder, but in the meantime, older Apple devices are getting some particularly attractive discounts. The iPad mini 7 is currently $50 off, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro is seeing a $150 price cut. You’ll also find plenty of great deals on both the latest and previous-generation AirPods, Apple Watches and accessories.

The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounted Apple devices.

Accessories

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $99 now $89 at Amazon Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 11 (GPS/42mm): was $429 now $379 at Amazon The Apple Watch 11 features an always-on screen that's 2x more scratch resistant than its predecessor. It's powered by Apple's S10 processor and packs an improved 24-hour battery, 5G radio (cellular model only), Sleep Score, and hypertension alerts. In our Apple Watch 11 review we said it's the best overall Apple Watch for most people and one of the only smartwatches on the market with hypertension alerts, detecting signs of possible high blood pressure. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389 at Amazon $10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple Watch Ultra 3: was $899 now $699 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has several features that make it an epic smartwatch, including a 42-hour battery life and the largest, brightest display of any Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite for emergency communications. In our Apple Watch Ultra 3 review, we called it the ultimate wearable for those who want the very best. Read more Read less ▼

Mac Mini

Save $120 Apple Mac mini M6: was $899 now $779 at Amazon The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $559 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $709 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $899 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $689 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but this is the only MacBook Neo deal we've seen. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon Right now you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 for $150 off. This laptop features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Read more Read less ▼