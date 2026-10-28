Apple's new devices are up for preorder, but these 21 deals are available now
Previous-gen MacBooks, iPads and AirPods on sale at Amazon
If you haven’t caught Apple’s big news yet, the company recently unveiled a lineup of new devices, including iPad mini 8, iMac M6 and MacBook Pro M6 — with potentially even more announcements to come this afternoon.
The new devices are currently available for preorder, but in the meantime, older Apple devices are getting some particularly attractive discounts. The iPad mini 7 is currently $50 off, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro is seeing a $150 price cut. You’ll also find plenty of great deals on both the latest and previous-generation AirPods, Apple Watches and accessories.
The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounted Apple devices.
Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals on Amazon
- Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389
- Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $449
- Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,349
Accessories
This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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Another essential you don't want to go without. I have mostly USB-A to USB-C cables, so I definitely need to grab one of these for when a USB-A charging port isn't available — plus it's $5 off.
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If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet.
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Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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AirPods
The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears.
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These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal.
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Apple Watch
The Apple Watch 11 features an always-on screen that's 2x more scratch resistant than its predecessor. It's powered by Apple's S10 processor and packs an improved 24-hour battery, 5G radio (cellular model only), Sleep Score, and hypertension alerts. In our Apple Watch 11 review we said it's the best overall Apple Watch for most people and one of the only smartwatches on the market with hypertension alerts, detecting signs of possible high blood pressure.
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$10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year.
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The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has several features that make it an epic smartwatch, including a 42-hour battery life and the largest, brightest display of any Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite for emergency communications. In our Apple Watch Ultra 3 review, we called it the ultimate wearable for those who want the very best.
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Mac Mini
The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support.
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Apple's powerful desktop computer, the Mac Studio, is on sale with $200 off — its lowest price ever. We checked out the M5 Ultra version of this computer in our Mac Studio M5 Ultra review and pointed out that Apple's M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips run rings around the new base M6 chip in terms of performance.
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iPads
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
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The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
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The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there.
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This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming.
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MacBooks
It's a minor discount, but this is the only MacBook Neo deal we've seen. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck.
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The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.
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Right now you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 for $150 off. This laptop features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
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This MacBook Pro features Apple's M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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