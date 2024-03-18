Nolah vs Leesa: Which is the best mattress topper for you?

Mattress toppers are an effective way to boost the comfort and support of a bed that may have softened in time, as well as altering its firmness. Two top-rated brands behind some of the most comfortable mattresses on the market have their own signature bed toppers — Nolah vs Leesa.

Even the best mattresses on the market will benefit from a mattress topper, which is why you might be struggling to choose between the Nolah Mattress Topper and the Leesa Mattress Topper.

While both offer 2 inches of all-foam comfort, there are some considerable differences between the two. In this Nolah vs Leesa mattress topper comparison guide, we'll compare the design, comfort and support of each mattress topper to see which one will give you a better night's sleep.

Although timing your purchase to coincide with major holidays, like the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, might get you the best deal, we'll also take into consideration today's prices and current sales. Let's get started.

NOLAH VS LESSA MATTRESS TOPPER: SPECS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nolah Mattress Topper Leesa Mattress Topper Type: Foam Foam Materials: Memory foam AirFoam™️ Firmness: Medium Firm Plush or Luxury Firm Depth: 2" 2" Trial period: None 30 nights Warranty: 10 years 1 year Price: From $299 (MSRP) From $199 (MSRP)

NOLAH VS LESSA MATTRESS TOPPER: PRICE

A queen size Nolah Mattress Topper typically costs around $349

A queen size Leesa Mattress Topper is usually discounted at $239

Nolah discounts usually reach 35% during major holidays

At full MSRP, there's exactly a $100 difference between the starting prices of the Nolah and the Leesa mattress toppers. However, neither are ever sold at full retail price, and both have their evergreen discounts. The Leesa Mattress Topper usually has a 20% off deal to bump the starting price down to $159, while the Nolah Mattress topper usually starts at $249.

While Leesa's 20% evergreen deal seems to be permanent, Nolah tend to roll out a 35% off sale around major holidays, like Memorial Day, where we tend to see a starting price of $194. The topper also comes with a generous extra in the form of a 10-year warranty, which is the standard length of a full-fledged mattress warranty.

However, Nolah doesn't offer an official sleep trial (only 30-day non-free returns). While Leesa's trial is only 1 year, it does offer a 30-night sleep trial and free shipping and returns. Plus, it's debatable whether you need a decade-long sleep trial on a topper, seeing as you should replace your topper every 1 to 2 years anyway.

Nolah Mattress Topper:<a href="https://nolahmattress.pxf.io/c/221109/1814961/21614?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nolahmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fnolah-mattress-topper" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> from $299 $249 at Nolah Mattress

With its trademarked cooling foam, the Nolah mattress topper is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-mattress-toppers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.com"">best mattress toppers for pressure relief and temperature control when compared to typical memory foam mattress toppers. It comes with a 10-year warranty and free shipping, but no trial period.

Leesa Mattress Topper: <a href="https://leesasleep.lvuv.net/c/221109/236769/4014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leesa.com%2Fproducts%2Fmattress-topper" data-link-merchant="leesa.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">From $199 $159 at Leesa

The Leesa Mattress Topper is a 2" thick body-contouring memory foam topper with a removable grey knit cover. It's medium-firm and its foam is designed to be both comfortable and responsive. It comes with a 30-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 1-year warranty.

NOLAH VS LESSA MATTRESS TOPPER: DESIGN

Both toppers are 2 inches thick and have an all-foam construction

The Leesa topper has a machine-washable removable cover

The Nolah topper comes with anchor bands to keep it in place

(Image credit: Nolah Mattress)

While both toppers are 2 inches deep and use foam to add comfort to your mattress, the foam used is different, with Leesa using responsive memory foam for contouring comfort and Nolah using their trademark AirFoam for a cooler sleep.

Both come with breathable mattress covers. Nolah has a moisture-wicking organic cotton, which is non-removable so unfortunately the topper is spot clean only. Meanwhile, Leesa's knit cover is both removable and machine washable for an easy clean.

Leesa's mattress topper is also compatible with all mattresses, while Nolah's is only compatible with those between 10 inches and 15 inches (though most standard mattress are between those sizes, anyway).

The Nolah mattress topper also comes with handy anchor bands, so topper can be kept in place by strapping it to the corners of your mattress, which is perfect for those who move about at night.

NOLAH VS LEESA MATTRESS TOPPER: COMFORT & SUPPORT

The Nolah Mattress Topper comes in both Luxury Firm and Plush

The Leesa topper comes in medium firm and has a responsive feel

The Nolah topper sleeps cool thanks to it's trademark breathable foam

(Image credit: Leesa)

The Nolah Mattress Topper offers two firmness levels to choose from: Luxury firm (i.e. medium firm) or Plush, which makes it a great option for those who want to add either comfort or support to their beds. Leesa, on the other hand, offers medium firm only, which should suit most sleepers. However, stomach sleepers or those with a plus-sized body may want to look for something firmer and more supportive.

The Nolah Mattress Topper uses their trademark AirFoam, meaning it sleeps cooler than memory foam. In fact, it dissipates heat 20% faster than memory foam and it's topped by breathable cotton cover. Overall, this is one of the best cooling mattress toppers for hot sleepers.

While the Leesa Mattress Topper does have a breathable cover, it should be noted that this topper does not boat any cooling features and Leesa even recommends it to those looking for some warmth in colder climates. While it may not be perfect for hot sleepers, it does have a bouncy responsive feel which should be ideal for combi sleepers.

Nolah vs Leesa MATTRESS TOPPER: WHICH SHOULD YOU BUY

Buy the Nolah Mattress Topper if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: With it's heat-dissipating trademark foam, hot sleepers should feel cool on this topper

✅ You sleep on your side: The topper comes with a plush option, which is perfect for side sleepers in need of cushioning pressure relief.

✅ You share a bed: With slow-moving foam and anchor bands to stop it form shifting, couples shouldn't be disturbed by their partner's movements while trying to sleep.

Buy the Leesa Mattress Topper if...

✅ You're on a tighter budget: Cheaper at both full retail and discount price, the Leesa Mattress Topper is a good choice for those on a tight budget.

✅ You're a combi sleeper: With it's bouncy, responsive foam, this topper is great for those who want ease of movement when changing positions

✅ You want an easy clean: This topper comes with a machine-washable, removable cover for an easy clean.