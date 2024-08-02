Oura Ring 4 — everything we know so far about the next generation smart ring

The recent Oura Ring 4 leak confirms that the next-gen smart ring from the Finnish company is likely on the way and just in time. The Samsung Galaxy Ring has launched and is already been hailed as Oura's biggest competitor to date.

We've already seen the release of some interesting new health features on the Oura Gen 3 smart ring to fight back against Samsung's offering — including the stress management tools. These will surely come as standard on the next device and now it also looks like we could see two new styles added to the line-up for Gen-4.

For many, an upgrade feels overdue, but what else can we expect from the company's next ring, and can it keep the ever-growing competition for best Oura Ring alternatives at bay? Here's what we know so far, and what you can expect from the Oura Ring 4.

Oura Ring Gen 4: When could it be released?

Currently, we don't have a specific release date for the Oura Ring 4, but rumors suggest it could launch before the end of 2024, possibly as soon as the fall. That would be in line with its previous Gen-3 release, so you may not have long to wait at all until new models are available.

Oura Ring Gen 4: Design rumors

As reported by Android Authority, Oura submitted two new smart rings for certification (OA11 and OA12), but so far, we just have details on the OA11, and it appears Oura is testing the ring in gold and sizes ranging from 7-13.

Android Authority also shared images of the ring design, but it looks pretty similar to the Gen 3 at this stage, retaining the circular and flat design of the Horizon model. Unfortunately, it doesn't look noticeably slimmer, but we're not too surprised, as smart rings house sensors on the inner side that can bulk up the ring slightly.

That said, during our own testing we found the Oura Ring was still far more comfortable to wear than the "slimmest" Circular Slim Ring on the market.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leaked prototype of the Oura Ring 4 (Image credit: Android Authority)

It looks like another model (OA12) could also be in testing and on the way, which may be an upgrade to the Oura Heritage edition. At this stage, it's hard to say what to expect.

From the testing images shared, the sensors now look flush with the ring's interior, rather than retaining the raised ones used in the Gen-3. The Gen-3 model has three LED sensors on the inner side of the ring: an infrared (PPG) sensor for heart rate and respiration, an NTC sensor for body temperature and a 3D accelerometer for movement. Together, these track sleep, activity and readiness.

You're advised to wear the ring so that the sensors rest on the inside of your finger (palm side) nearer to the radial artery, and Oura reports a 99.9% reliability score compared with a medical-grade ECG. It'd be interesting if Oura plans to make improvements or upgrades to these sensors for the next model, and how they would implement them.

Oura Ring Gen 4: Rumored features

For now, we don't have specifics on what features we could see, but the Oura Ring 4 will likely deliver performance upgrades based on its hardware and potential additions to the current sleep and stress offerings.

Given the Gen-3 offers some of the most accurate and high-tech tracking capabilities in a smart ring, it will be interesting to see what the Gen-4 can improve on. For now, the Gen-3 is still the most versatile ring, especially for tracking your period and its successful partnership with the Natural Cycles fertility app is unmatched.

We've also heard that a new Oura Ring upgrade could include meal-tracking features added to the app. Android Authority looked at the code for an upcoming release of the app and spotted the new feature that could make tracking your food intake easier.

Two areas Oura could improve include toughening up the ring's exterior, as it scratches pretty easily, and building in a better battery life. The Gen-3 is marketed as having 4-7 days battery life, but as reported by our writers who have been testing the Gen-3 since its original release, this drops to around every 2-3 days during day-to-day use.

Alongside potentially redesigned sensors and more sizing options, we might see features like contactless payment on the way, given that Oura acquired Proxy, a single sign-on "digital identity signal technology."

(Image credit: Future)

Oura Ring Gen 4: Outlook

Oura's current Gen-3 model ranges between $299 and $399 and requires a $5.99 monthly membership (you do get the first 6 months free) upon purchase. We don't yet know the price tag of the Oura Ring 4, but we can estimate it will retail at a similar starting price of $299 plus a monthly subscription. It's an important factor, given that the Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399 and comes in sizes 5-13 and doesn't require ongoing monthly charges.

As we get closer to a potential launch, there's a good chance more leaks and rumors will start to spill out about the Oura Ring Gen-4. We'll keep this page updated with the latest news so be sure to bookmark it to get the latest updates when they happen.