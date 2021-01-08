Best Garmin deals in January 2021

The new year is the perfect time to get into shape. It's also the perfect time for Garmin deals. Retailers tend to offer some of the best Garmin deals in January and with most people avoiding gyms, Garmin devices are more popular than ever.

Garmin devices are unique in that they're specifically aimed at people who lead active lifestyles. So, if you’re a runner, triathlete, golfer, or cyclist then you should definitely consider picking one up. They’re also ideal for people who are trying to get more exercise in their daily routines. Sure, they can get pricey, but that's where Garmin deals come into the picture.

We're rounding up the best Garmin deals on our favorite Garmin gear. So whether you're an experienced runner looking for a GPS watch or someone who just wants to track their daily activities, here are the best Garmin deals you can get right now.

Best Garmin deals today

Best Garmin deals

Garmin vivosmart 4: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This sleek fitness band packs advanced sensors in an affordable package. Tracking sleep, stress and energy levels is endlessly interesting, and it's even better when you can do it knowing you scored a great deal on your vivosmart 4.View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 3: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

Keep track of your runs and workouts with the Garmin vivoactive 3, which is on sale right now. It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running yoga, swimming and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments. (If Amazon runs out, you can also get the vivoactive 3 for $129 @ Best Buy).View Deal

Garmin vivoactive 4: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

With built-in GPS, on-demand health metrics and offline Spotify playback, the vivocactive 4 is a total score. It's now $120 off at Amazon. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's currently $50 off its regular price. It's perfect for new runners as well. Amazon offers the same price. View Deal

Garmin Swim 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Garmin Swim 2 is the watch every swim wants. The GPS watch is perfect for pool or open water swimming and it can monitor your heart rate, record distance, pace, stroke count, and more. It's open-water swim mode can use its built-in GPS to record swim in lakes, oceans, or rivers. View Deal

Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935: was $499 now $297 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 935 is a lightweight watch, but one that still fits in heart rate monitoring, a barometer and detailed performance monitoring. Plus, it can last up to two weeks on a single charge.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $246 @ Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with GPS built-in, along with other fitness-orientated features, such as the ability to keep track of your VO2 max and analyze your running form. There are also safety features allowing you to share your location with trusted contacts. (If Amazon runs out, you can also get the Forerunner 245 for $249 at Best Buy).View Deal

Garmin Venu: was $349 now $324 @ Amazon

The Garmin Venu has GPS, cool health features and an awesome display, making it a good fitness-focused smartwatch for most people. Right now it's on sale for $324. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $268 @ Amazon

Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. The watch is available in a variety of colors, too.View Deal