Best GPS Watch 2019

Best Overall Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music if you're a serious runner who likes to listen to music. View Site

Best Value Garmin Forerunner 25 The Garmin Forerunner 25 is a solid no-frills running watch for new runners. It doesn't do a lot, but what it does, it does well. View Site

Best GPS Smartwatch Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS offers the same great fitness-tracking features you can find in the pricier Series 4. View Site

Most new fitness trackers and smartwatches incorporate location-tracking on the device itself, rather than relying on your smartphone. That's incredibly useful for accurately logging outdoor workouts like running. Still, serious athletes are investing in dedicated GPS watches. Even the most basic devices track and map your routes, and use the data to calculate your pace and speed. Extra features, such as heart rate monitors, altimeters, preloaded maps and Bluetooth capabilities can come at a premium.

Our favorite GPS watch is Garmin's Forerunner 245 Music, which offers advanced run-tracking metrics, solid battery life, on-board music storage with Spotify support and a bright, colorful display in a sleek, stylish package.

For those on a budget, we recommend the Garmin Forerunner 25, a no-frills watch that accurately tracks your runs.

Similar to fitness trackers, the line that separates great GPS watches from the best smartwatches is blurring with the arrival of devices that incorporate smartphone notifications with GPS, step, distance and calories counts, plus heart rate measurements.

GPS watches can be general purpose, or they can be dedicated to specific activities. Golfers will want to opt for a device with preloaded course maps, while triathletes will want to get a multi-sport watch that can not only withstand more than a dip in the pool, but can also measure your strokes and your biking distance.

To help you choose which device is best for you, we've selected the top GPS watches in various categories, judging them based on performance, ease of use and design.

Latest News and Updates (July 2019)



Polar just announced its newest GPS watch, the $230 Polar Ignite, which is on sale now. The watch offers customized training plans based on your activity, and also tracks your sleep cycles.

Best Overall

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Best Overall SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 6 hours (with music) | Water Resistance: 165 Feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes Reasons to Buy Bright colorful display Onboard music storage Good battery life Loads of training metrics Reasons to Avoid Menus can be difficult to navigate $344.89 View at Amazon

Garmin hit a home run with its mid-priced Forerunner, which offers advanced run-tracking features, solid battery life and offline Spotify support in a stylish package. Its big, bright, full-color display makes it a perfect outdoor running companion.

Best Value

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 25 Best Value SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 8-10 hours | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: No | Heart Rate Monitor: No Reasons to Buy Long battery life Easy to use Waterproof Inexpensive Reasons to Avoid Simple display No heart rate monitor No sleep tracking $70.83 View at Walmart 412 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you don't need extra bells and whistles and you're on a budget, consider the Garmin Forerunner 25. It's an inexpensive, yet accurate, GPS watch that tracks distance, speed and pace, and it notifies you at every mile you run. With nearly 10 weeks of battery life in watch mode, the Forerunner 25 can also be your everyday timepiece, and will still work when you need it for those impromptu jogs.

Best GPS Smartwatch

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) Best GPS Smartwatch SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 18 hours | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes Reasons to Buy Excellent fitness-tracking features Faster Siri LTE is convenient while you're working out Apple Music streaming Reasons to Avoid Cellular activation issues Short battery life when connected to cellular $204.89 View at eBay 138 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you own an iPhone, the best smartwatch with GPS is the Apple Watch Series 3. You don't need to splurge on the pricey $399 Series 4 to have access to excellent health- and fitness-tracking features with built-in heart rate sensor, swim-tracking capability, smartphone notifications (including the ability to reply to text messages), on-board music storage, Apple Pay functionality and more.

Best Golf GPS Watch

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Approach S60 Best Golf GPS Watch SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 10 hours | Water Resistance: 50 meters | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: No Reasons to Buy Accurate distances to any location, including hazards Intuitive interface Access to 40,000 courses Excellent battery life Phone notifications can be disabled for uninterrupted play Looks great and very comfortable Reasons to Avoid Expensive Only indicates if the lie is uphill or downhill, while a range finder can give actual elevation measurements $379.98 View at Walmart 198 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Tech-obsessed golfers looking to up their games will find a lot to like in the Approach S60. While pricey, it comes loaded with more than 40,000 courses, analyzes your swing and accurately showing your distance to the hole. It also delivers smartphone notifications to its bright touchscreen. Pretty much the only thing it doesn't do is carry your clubs.

Best For Outdoors

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin fenix 5 Best For Outdoors SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 24 hours | Water Resistance: 330 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes Reasons to Buy Durable design Outdoor-readable display Long battery life Customizable display Reasons to Avoid Expensive Low-resolution screen $433.34 View at Amazon 875 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not only did this watch accurately track us whether we were in the Canadian Rockies or New Jersey, but we loved its durable yet not-too-bulky design and bright outdoor-readable display. We also liked that we could change its watchface using Garmin's ConnectIQ system, and receive smartphone notifications on our wrist. Lastly, the fenix 5's battery life is an epic 24 hours using GPS at its highest setting. Starting at $599, it's not cheap, but worth the coin for those who spend a lot of time in the outdoors.





Best for Triathletes

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 935 Best for Triathletes SPECIFICATIONS Battery Life in GPS Mode: 24 hours/60 (low power) | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes Reasons to Buy Very long battery life Slim and light design Multisport support Offers same features of the more expensive Garmin Fenix 5 Reasons to Avoid Doesn’t have the polish of Fenix Expensive $439.99 View at Amazon 383 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We love Garmin's newest watch for triathletes, which records advanced metrics for running, cycling and swimming, such as ground contact time balance, and stride length. The Forerunner 935 lasts up to 24 hours when using GPS (or 60 hours in low-power mode), and has a built-in barometer, altimeter, electronic compass, and heart rate monitor. Other features include a tool that monitors your performance and lets you know if you're overreaching or right on target. You can also customize its display with a variety of widgets and watch faces. However, all this adds up to a watch that costs $499.



How We Test GPS Watches



For each GPS watch, we evaluate its hardware design and comfort. The device needs to be comfortable enough to wear during even the most rigorous and lengthy runs. We test for GPS speed and accuracy by grabbing location signals in different areas — in between tall buildings and skyscrapers, as well as in open spaces. We use each watch for an extended period of time to test the manufacturer's battery-life claims. Lastly, we evaluate the device's companion app and the experience of using the watch and app together.

If the GPS watch also happens to be a smartwatch, we evaluate the included software, app ecosystem and special features like mobile wallet capabilities.