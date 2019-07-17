Best GPS Watch 2019

Trending

GPS watches come in many varieties, but the 'best' watch is the one that suits your lifestyle. Here are our top picks by category.

Best Overall

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music if you're a serious runner who likes to listen to music.

Best Value

Garmin Forerunner 25

The Garmin Forerunner 25 is a solid no-frills running watch for new runners. It doesn't do a lot, but what it does, it does well.

Best GPS Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS offers the same great fitness-tracking features you can find in the pricier Series 4.

Most new fitness trackers and smartwatches incorporate location-tracking on the device itself, rather than relying on your smartphone. That's incredibly useful for accurately logging outdoor workouts like running. Still, serious athletes are investing in dedicated GPS watches. Even the most basic devices track and map your routes, and use the data to calculate your pace and speed. Extra features, such as heart rate monitors, altimeters, preloaded maps and Bluetooth capabilities can come at a premium.

Our favorite GPS watch is Garmin's Forerunner 245 Music, which offers advanced run-tracking metrics, solid battery life, on-board music storage with Spotify support and a bright, colorful display in a sleek, stylish package.

For those on a budget, we recommend the Garmin Forerunner 25, a no-frills watch that accurately tracks your runs.

Similar to fitness trackers, the line that separates great GPS watches from the best smartwatches is blurring with the arrival of devices that incorporate smartphone notifications with GPS, step, distance and calories counts, plus heart rate measurements.

GPS watches can be general purpose, or they can be dedicated to specific activities. Golfers will want to opt for a device with preloaded course maps, while triathletes will want to get a multi-sport watch that can not only withstand more than a dip in the pool, but can also measure your strokes and your biking distance.

MORE: How to Choose a Smartwatch

To help you choose which device is best for you, we've selected the top GPS watches in various categories, judging them based on performance, ease of use and design.

Latest News and Updates (July 2019)

  • Polar just announced its newest GPS watch, the $230 Polar Ignite, which is on sale now. The watch offers customized training plans based on your activity, and also tracks your sleep cycles.

Best Overall

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Best Overall

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 6 hours (with music) | Water Resistance: 165 Feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Reasons to Buy
Bright colorful display
Onboard music storage
Good battery life
Loads of training metrics
Reasons to Avoid
Menus can be difficult to navigate

Garmin hit a home run with its mid-priced Forerunner, which offers advanced run-tracking features, solid battery life and offline Spotify support in a stylish package. Its big, bright, full-color display makes it a perfect outdoor running companion.

Best Value

Garmin Forerunner 25

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Forerunner 25

Best Value

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 8-10 hours | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: No | Heart Rate Monitor: No

Reasons to Buy
Long battery life
Easy to use
Waterproof
Inexpensive
Reasons to Avoid
Simple display
No heart rate monitor
No sleep tracking

If you don't need extra bells and whistles and you're on a budget, consider the Garmin Forerunner 25. It's an inexpensive, yet accurate, GPS watch that tracks distance, speed and pace, and it notifies you at every mile you run. With nearly 10 weeks of battery life in watch mode, the Forerunner 25 can also be your everyday timepiece, and will still work when you need it for those impromptu jogs.

Best GPS Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS)

Best GPS Smartwatch

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 18 hours | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Reasons to Buy
Excellent fitness-tracking features
Faster Siri
LTE is convenient while you're working out
Apple Music streaming
Reasons to Avoid
Cellular activation issues
Short battery life when connected to cellular

If you own an iPhone, the best smartwatch with GPS is the Apple Watch Series 3. You don't need to splurge on the pricey $399 Series 4 to have access to excellent health- and fitness-tracking features with built-in heart rate sensor, swim-tracking capability, smartphone notifications (including the ability to reply to text messages), on-board music storage, Apple Pay functionality and more.

Best Golf GPS Watch

Garmin Approach S60

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Approach S60

Best Golf GPS Watch

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 10 hours | Water Resistance: 50 meters | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: No

Reasons to Buy
Accurate distances to any location, including hazards
Intuitive interface
Access to 40,000 courses
Excellent battery life
Phone notifications can be disabled for uninterrupted play
Looks great and very comfortable
Reasons to Avoid
Expensive
Only indicates if the lie is uphill or downhill, while a range finder can give actual elevation measurements

Tech-obsessed golfers looking to up their games will find a lot to like in the Approach S60. While pricey, it comes loaded with more than 40,000 courses, analyzes your swing and accurately showing your distance to the hole. It also delivers smartphone notifications to its bright touchscreen. Pretty much the only thing it doesn't do is carry your clubs.

Best For Outdoors

Garmin Fenix 5

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin fenix 5

Best For Outdoors

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 24 hours | Water Resistance: 330 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Reasons to Buy
Durable design
Outdoor-readable display
Long battery life
Customizable display
Reasons to Avoid
Expensive
Low-resolution screen

Not only did this watch accurately track us whether we were in the Canadian Rockies or New Jersey, but we loved its durable yet not-too-bulky design and bright outdoor-readable display. We also liked that we could change its watchface using Garmin's ConnectIQ system, and receive smartphone notifications on our wrist. Lastly, the fenix 5's battery life is an epic 24 hours using GPS at its highest setting. Starting at $599, it's not cheap, but worth the coin for those who spend a lot of time in the outdoors.

Best for Triathletes

Garmin Forerunner 935

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin Forerunner 935

Best for Triathletes

SPECIFICATIONS

Battery Life in GPS Mode: 24 hours/60 (low power) | Water Resistance: 165 feet | Bluetooth: Yes | Smartphone Notifications: Yes | Heart Rate Monitor: Yes

Reasons to Buy
Very long battery life
Slim and light design
Multisport support
Offers same features of the more expensive Garmin Fenix 5
Reasons to Avoid
Doesn’t have the polish of Fenix
Expensive

We love Garmin's newest watch for triathletes, which records advanced metrics for running, cycling and swimming, such as ground contact time balance, and stride length. The Forerunner 935 lasts up to 24 hours when using GPS (or 60 hours in low-power mode), and has a built-in barometer, altimeter, electronic compass, and heart rate monitor. Other features include a tool that monitors your performance and lets you know if you're overreaching or right on target. You can also customize its display with a variety of widgets and watch faces. However, all this adds up to a watch that costs $499.

How We Test GPS Watches

For each GPS watch, we evaluate its hardware design and comfort. The device needs to be comfortable enough to wear during even the most rigorous and lengthy runs. We test for GPS speed and accuracy by grabbing location signals in different areas — in between tall buildings and skyscrapers, as well as in open spaces. We use each watch for an extended period of time to test the manufacturer's battery-life claims. Lastly, we evaluate the device's companion app and the experience of using the watch and app together.

If the GPS watch also happens to be a smartwatch, we evaluate the included software, app ecosystem and special features like mobile wallet capabilities.

