The Xbox One X is launching on Nov. 7 for $499, promising gorgeous 4K graphics and a whole bunch of performance boosts for some of your favorite Xbox One games.

If you've managed to snag a pre-order, you're probably wondering what you should play on it first.

Image: Microsoft

While every Xbox One game will work on the Xbox One X, only select titles will be "Xbox One X Enhanced." Those games will take full advantage of Microsoft's fancy new console by offering perks such as 4K gameplay, HDR support and improved textures.

Fortunately, there are already over 100 titles slated to get full Xbox One X support, from big upcoming releases such as Forza Motorsport 7 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to existing Xbox hits like Gears of War 4 and Halo 5. Here's every Xbox One X Enhanced game so far -- we'll be keeping this list up to date as more titles get added.

Xbox One X Enhanced Games