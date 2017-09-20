The Xbox One X is launching on Nov. 7 for $499, promising gorgeous 4K graphics and a whole bunch of performance boosts for some of your favorite Xbox One games.
If you've managed to snag a pre-order, you're probably wondering what you should play on it first.
While every Xbox One game will work on the Xbox One X, only select titles will be "Xbox One X Enhanced." Those games will take full advantage of Microsoft's fancy new console by offering perks such as 4K gameplay, HDR support and improved textures.
Fortunately, there are already over 100 titles slated to get full Xbox One X support, from big upcoming releases such as Forza Motorsport 7 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to existing Xbox hits like Gears of War 4 and Halo 5. Here's every Xbox One X Enhanced game so far -- we'll be keeping this list up to date as more titles get added.
Xbox One X Enhanced Games
- A Plague Tale: Innocent
- Anthem
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- EA Sports Madden NFL 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PES Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Rime
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon