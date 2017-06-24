Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Everything You Need to Know

It's time to step back into the boots of B.J. Blazkowicz and kill a whole bunch of Nazis. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is right around the corner.

Picking up where 2014's stellar Wolfenstein: The New Order left off, The New Colossus has more weapons, more abilities and an even more dire story filled with colorful characters that we can't wait to meet.

Whether you're new to the series, or are simply itching to hop into a metal suit and take down Nazi robots with dual machine guns, here's everything you need to know about The New Colossus before it hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 27.

Hey, I remember Wolfenstein! Is this like those old games?

Yes and no. From 1992's genre-defining Wolfenstein 3D to the wacky supernatural action of 2009's Wolfenstein, the first-person shooter series has pretty much always been about killing Nazis, both real and fictional.

But 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order served as a reboot of sorts, placing a greater emphasis on characters and story and turning protagonist William "B.J." Blazkowicz into a warmer, more relatable hero. That said, this is still a franchise that lets you wield assault rifles that double as rocket launchers, so folks who enjoy Wolfenstein purely for the shooting should stick around.

What's the story of Wolfenstein II?

First things first: if you haven't played Wolfenstein: The New Order, drop what you're doing and get on that now. Aside from being one of the best shooters of the last few years, The New Order's story ties directly into the events of Wolfenstein II. With that out of the way, skip ahead if you want to avoid spoilers.

The New Order is set in an alternate reality in which Germany wins World War II. After suffering massive defeat at the hands of evil scientist General Deathshead (yes, really) and going into a 14-year coma, Blazkowicz wakes up in 1960 to a world controlled by Nazis. Pissed off and thirsty for blood, B.J. teams up with a group of rebel fighters dubbed The Resistance and ultimately takes Deathshead out, though seemingly at the cost of his own life.

Or not. As we learned in the debut trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, a badly-scarred Blazkowicz is alive and headed back home to liberate the United States from Nazi rule. If saving the world wasn't enough to worry about, B.J. is also expecting twins with Anya, his lover and fellow ass-kicker.

The game's main villain appears to be Frau Engel, a ruthless Nazi leader who apparently got some serious plastic surgery after what B.J. did to her in the first game. According to Bethesda, you can look forward to stomping out Nazis in such locales as New Orleans, New Mexico and Manhattan as you battle to take back the U.S.A.

What's new gameplay-wise?

Wolfenstein II looks like it will take The New Order's open-ended combat and retro-futuristic technology to even more delightfully over-the-top places. Mechs and heavy armor seem to be the big gameplay twists this time around, as B.J. can be seen rocking a badass metal suit and piloting a huge, fire-breathing robot.

The game's arsenal includes pistols, flamethrowers, shotguns and a laser blaster that turns Nazis into dust. All these weapons can be upgraded and dual-wielded for maximum firepower. Wolfenstein II also appears to have some of the stealth and melee combat of its predecessor, so look forward to sneaking up on bad guys and taking hatchets to their heads. Oh, and the game's opening level lets you kick a bunch of Nazi butt while in a wheelchair.

Is there a crazy special edition I can spend tons of money on?

There sure is. The game's $100 Collector's Edition features a 12-inch action figure of B.J. Blazkowicz (or as the Germans call him, "Terror Billy") complete with its own collectible box and interchangeable weapons and jackets. You'll also get a special steelbook case, as well as a poster and a pocket manual. If you don't need all the fancy extras, there's always the $60 standard edition.

Should I be excited for Wolfenstein II?

While the game is still a few months out, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus seems like it'll double down on the open-ended gunplay and engaging narrative that made The New Order so special. We'll have to wait until October to render a final verdict, but we're excited to once again blow up a bunch of Nazi cyborgs with huge laser guns — and get deeply attached to our resistance allies along the way.

Credit: Bethesda