Razer Unveils Big Mouse, Keyboard and Headset Upgrades

PAX West is just a few days away, but Razer wants to give customers a taste of its new gadgets early.

Next month, Razer will release three new products that put a new spin on old favorites: the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, the Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard and the Razer Mamba Wireless mouse.

If you're a Razer aficionado, you've probably seen the previous versions of these peripherals, but each one will get a handy new feature or two.

Razer highlighted the Kraken Tournament Edition first: a $100 wired headset that's compatible with both PCs and consoles. Thanks to a USB Audio Controller, the Kraken Tournament Edition will be able to offer bass adjustment and chat/game volume mixing without relying on cumbersome software. The headset will also support THX Spatial Audio, which should allow users to pinpoint directional sound better.

This year's BlackWidow Elite keyboard ($170) looks pretty similar to last year's, with one notable exception: dedicated media control buttons, including a dial that users can manipulate for either volume or lighting effects. They'll also be able to custom-program any button on the keyboard, as well as store both onboard and cloud storage profiles. Otherwise, it's like previous models: Razer mechanical key switches, full RGB lighting and a padded wrist rest.

Finally, the Mamba Wireless mouse ($100) features a much-improved battery (up to 50 hours on a charge, Razer claims) plus a better sensor. The Razer 5G Advanced Optical sensor rates 99.4 percent resolution accuracy, and ranges up to 16,000 DPI. (We'll put this to the test when we review the product.) Otherwise, the mouse is like before: an ergonomic, textured design with programmable extra buttons and RGB lighting.

All three gadgets should be out by the end of September, although Razer has yet to pin down exact release dates. (Except for the BlackWidow Elite; that will be out on August 31.) Expect full reviews from Tom's Guide once we get the products in-office.



