New $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W Goes Wireless

The Raspberry Pi Foundation today announced the Raspberry Pi Zero W, a variant of its smallest computer that finally adds some much-desired Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability.
It costs just $10 and is in stock today (with the exception of Micro Center, which should have stock by the end of the week).
Here are the specs:
- 1-GHz, single-core CPU
- 512MB RAM
- Mini-HDMI port
- Micro-USB On-The-Go port
- Micro-USB power
- HAT-compatible 40-pin header
- Composite video and reset headers
- CSI camera connector
- 802.11n wireless LAN
- Bluetooth 4.0
The new model is a variant of the Raspberry Pi Zero, which, at $5, had the same specs without the wireless options. The Zero was very difficult to find, so let's hope that there's more supply of the Zero W.
There's also a new case specifically for the Pi Zero W with interchangeable lids, but no price or availability was revealed in the announcement post.
The Raspberry Pi Zero W's announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi.