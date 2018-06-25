Amazon Prime Discounts Finally Come to Whole Foods Nationwide

Starting Wednesday, June 27, all Amazon Prime members will enjoy special discounts at Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Specifically, they will get 10 percent off of items that are already on sale, and they'll be able to enjoy other deals that change each week.

(Image credit: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com)

So what kind of discounts can Prime members expect this week?

Baby back pork ribs for $4.99/lb. ($5/lb. off)

Wild caught Sockeye salmon for $13.99/lb. ($6/lb. off)

Organic red cherries for $3.99/lb. ($2/lb. off)

All bulk items like nuts, granola, etc. 25 percent off

Amazon's Whole Foods program originally debuted in Florida and quickly spread to 23 states earlier this month. Today, Amazon announced that the long-awaited perk will soon be available nationwide. The 10 percent discount comes just days before the July 4th holiday and the alleged start of Prime Day.

Prime customers will either have to sign in to the Whole Foods app and generate a bar code, or enter their phone number in order to get the discounts. If you're all in on Amazon and have its credit card as well, you'll get an extra 5 percent cash back.

This spring, Amazon increased the price of Prime from $99 to $119 annually. It's the second time there's been a price increase since 2005, when Prime cost $79. Amazon is also looking to expand its free 2-hour Whole Foods delivery nationwide for Prime members.

Amazon Prime also includes 2-day shipping, a subscription to Prime Video, the Prime Music service, access to a library Kindle books and more.

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion in cash, and has made some other changes, including slashing prices and adding Amazon lockers to most stores.