Save $30 on Amazon's New Fire TV Cube

Amazon is celebrating the release of its new smart home gadget with an exclusive discount for Prime members.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the new Fire TV Cube for $89.99. That's $30 off and one of the best launch-day discounts we've seen from Amazon.

The retailer usually offers launch-day promos in the form of bundles — as it most recently did for the launch of its Echo Dot Kids Edition — but today's deal is a standalone dollar-off discount. However, if you prefer a bundle, you can get the Fire TV Cube with Cloud Cam for $169.98. That's $70 cheaper than what a non-Prime member would pay for this bundle.

The Fire TV Cube is a new streaming box with Alexa built right in. It's compatible with TVs, cable and satellite boxes, A/V receivers, and more. It sports eight far-field microphones and puts Alexa in command of your home entertainment center.

For instance, the glossy, square-shaped box can be used to turn on your living room lights, display your Cloud Cam feed, mute sound, or activate your sound bar. Everyday Alexa commands — like reading out news headlines or weather forecasts — also get an upgrade because now Alexa can use your TV as a giant display to show you news updates/clips. These are features not found in Amazon's current Fire TV 4K Player.

The smart streamer also supports 4K content at 60fps as well as HDR content.

This exclusive Prime member discount ends Friday, June 8 at 11:59pm ET. Although with Prime Day just a few weeks off, there's a small chance we may see a similar deal in a few weeks.

The Fire TV Cube will be released June 21.