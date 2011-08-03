Scientists Use LEDs to Create 800 Mbit/s Optical WLAN

(Image credit: Homedesigninterior)

Thanks to the work of researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications in Berlin, Germany, we could be one step closer to a reliable and efficient optical WLAN based off of conventional LEDs. The idea behind such tech is to orchestrate the transmission of data through the rapid flickering of LEDs. Although this isn't the first instance of flickering LED lights used for line-of-sight networking, Fraunhofer researchers have developed a better, faster implementation that is more practical for real life applications.

Back in May, the scientists were able to present their findings in a demonstration that revealed a data transfer rate of 100 Mbit/s, using ceiling LED lighting that spanned approximately 90 square feet. Since these LEDs flicker faster than the human eye can see, this optical WLAN technology is perfect for situations in which radio or wired networking is less practical, such as in hospitals or air planes.

Dubbed Visual Light Communication, (VLC) there are also downsides to the tech, as researchers admitted that the signal could be easily blocked if the diodes are covered or shaded. And of course the obvious hurdle of wanting Wi-Fi but not necessarily wanting intrusive LED lighting that could come with it. Because of these shortfalls, researchers suggest that VLC is by no means a replacement for traditional networking solutions, but an additional option to consider.

“It is best suited as an additional option for data transfer where radio transmission networks are not desired or not possible – without needing new cables or equipment in the house. Combinations are also possible, such as optical WLAN in one direction and PowerLAN for the return channel. Films can be transferred to the PC like this and also played there, or they can be sent on to another computer.”

With recent testing, the team has been able to achieve speeds of up to 800 Mbit/s using red, green, blue and white LEDs rather than the original white LEDs used in prior tests. To learn more about Fraunhofer's advancements in VLC technology, head on over to the release here.