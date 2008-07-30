First Look: Asus Eee PC 1000

Introducing Asus' Wider Load

To get down to that size at that price, Asus picked a cheap processor, a small screen, extra-small keys, limited capacity flash storage and a Linux operating system. Every model of the Eee since then has addressed one or more of those limitations, with varying success.

Now the Eee PC 1000 has Intel’s brand new Atom processor, a 10” screen, significantly larger keys, and either 40 GB of flash with the Linux version or an 80 GB hard drive. The improved specifications also means it’s bigger and heavier than previous Eee models, as well as being more expensive.

So is the new and improved Eee too much of a good thing, or has Asus come out with another successful ultraportable?

Like most recent Eee models, the Eee PC 1000 is available with Linux or Windows XP. Unlike previous models, the Windows version gets more storage (an 80 GB hard drive rather than 40 GB of SSD) and a lower price ($640 rather than $699).

Asus is promising a range of colors for the Eee PC 1000 line, but initially it’s available in white or glossy piano black. With its beveled edges, curved corners and knurled metal ends on the rounded hinge, the shiny black lid makes for a stylish look—although it also shows every fingerprint. The hinge, base and screen surround are matte black plastic, which doesn’t look as sleek, but does stop annoying reflections around the screen and gives you more grip when you’re carrying the Eee.

The Eee 1000 weighs in at 3.2 pounds with the standard six-cell battery and 80 GB hard drive—much less than most cheap notebooks, but a whole pound heavier than the original Eee C 900. You’ll notice the weight when you’re carrying it around, but it’s still light enough to carry with you all day. The weight is distributed pretty evenly, so that the Eee doesn’t tip in your hand when you carry it; the unit feels natural when you grab it by the battery and carry it like a book. While you wouldn’t want to do that for long, you can perch the Eee PC 1000 on the palm of one hand or hold it in both hands if you only need to look at the screen.

If you’re typing, you’ll need to put the Eee down on a surface or in your lap, because it’s also longer (10.5” instead of 9”) and a little wider (7.5” instead of 6.7”). This makes it the largest mini-notebook on the market—larger than the MSI Wind or HP Mini-Note 2133. Asus does put the extra space to good use with a larger keyboard and screen, although there’s still a wide bezel around the screen to protect it in transit.