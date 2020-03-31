The best smart lock can not only make your home more secure, but it can make it more convenient, too. A smart lock can be managed and controlled using your smartphone, so if you have a delivery or a guest coming to the house, but can't get to your front door — say, if you're quarantined — then you can remotely unlock the door to let them in, and then lock up after they leave.

If you're not at home, a smart lock can also alert you via you phone when someone arrives home. And most smart locks let you create temporary virtual keys — say for a dog walker, caregiver, or someone renovating your house — that only allow access during certain times on certain days.

Lastly, the best smart locks also connect to other smart home devices, so when you open your door, it can send a signal to turn on your smart lights and change your thermostat. And, if you link it to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, you can ask those services to lock your door on your way out.

What are the best smart locks?

Based on our testing, the best smart lock overall is the August Smart Lock Pro, which is easy to install, easy to use, and supports all of the major smart home systems, such as Alexa and Google Assistant. The Pro looks attractive and doesn’t replace your old lock cylinder, so you don’t have to swap out your old keys. Rather, you replace just the inside of your deadbolt — the part you turn with your hand.

August's smart lock works with a huge range of other smart home devices, including HomeKit, Nest, Honeywell, Xfinity, Simplisafe, SmartThings, and Control4, so it's a good bet you can integrate it into your smart home ecosystem.

For those on a budget, the best smart lock is the August Smart Lock. It’s significantly cheaper than the Pro version, but has most of the same features, with the only major omission being Apple HomeKit support. However, you’ll want to also purchase the August Connect to link it to your Wi-Fi network, so that you can monitor and control the lock remotely and link it with other smart-home devices.

We're looking forward to testing the upcoming August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. It's 45% smaller than its predecessor and has a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so you'll no longer need a separate bridge to control it remotely. Kwikset also announced its new Halo Touch smart lock, which can be opened using your fingerprint.

Here are the best smart locks you can buy right now.

The best smart locks you can buy today

August Smart Lock Pro (Image credit: August)

1. August Smart Lock Pro

Best smart lock overall

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No alarm, no Amazon Key support

The August Smart Lock Pro Connect has it all. Our best smart lock overall, this device is compatible with all of the major smart-home platforms, so you can open the Smart Lock Pro Connect with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit; it also looks great, although the circular back of the lock may confuse some users.

The device is easy to install on most single-cylinder deadbolts. The app is easy to use and simply allows you to add additional users who can open the door without a key. For those who don’t have a phone, the optional $60 August Smart Keypad provides another way to get in without a key.

The August Smart Lock Pro Connect is also the best smart lock for landlords and Airbnb hosts, as it offers a hassle-free way to let your guests in and know when they have left. The lock integrates directly with the Airbnb booking system, so you can give your guests a virtual key when they book, with the confidence that it will only work on those dates. When the visitors have checked out and left, the app will notify you, so that you can ready the unit for the next guest.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.



Schlage Encode (Image credit: Schlage)

2. Schlage Encode

A great smart lock with a built-in alarm

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: Yes | Codes: 100 | App: Yes

Supports Amazon Key

Simple installation and setup

Built-in alarm

No support for Apple HomeKit

If someone tries you tamper with your lock, a loud alarm is a good deterrent. The Schlage Encode is our pick for the best smart lock with an alarm, as it will blare out an earsplitting siren in the attempt of a break-in.

As well as being a great combination of a manual, keycode and remote-controlled lock, the Schlage Encode supports the Amazon Key service, which allows an Amazon delivery person to open the door when they arrive and place your packages inside the house. That feature makes them less likely to be stolen. Amazon Key does require a compatible security camera, which costs extra. The lock supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can integrate it with your Smart Home system easily, but there is no support for Apple's HomeKit.

Read our full Schlage Encode smart lock review.



Yale Real Living Assure SL. Credit: Yale (Image credit: Yale)

3. Yale Real Living Assure SL

The best keyless smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Homekit, SmartThings | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 250 | App: Yes

Support for Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit

Attractive, simple design

Touch screen sometimes takes a couple of touches to respond

The support for multiple smart home standards make the Yale Real Living Assure SL one of the best smart locks available. It works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and SmartThings. That means you can control it from your smartphone, whether you have one of the best iPhones or best Android phones, or a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo, Google Nest Mini or Google Nest Hub Max.

The Assure SL is an attractive, well-designed lock that is easy to install. There is no manual key option, though: it’s a keycode, app or nothing. If the battery runs out, you can give it a temporary boost by touching a 9v battery to two contacts underneath the keypad.

Read our full Yale Assure SL review.



August Smart Lock. Credit: August (Image credit: August)

4. August Smart Lock

The best smart lock value

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more

Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

August Connect module sold separately

No Apple HomeKit nor Amazon Key support

If you want to add some smarts to your home without spending too much, the August Smart Lock has most of the features you'll need, at a reasonable price. You can pick up this smart, full-featured lock for under $150.

If you rent your home, the August Smart Lock is the best smart lock, as it’s very simple to install on top of an extant deadlock without replacing the cylinder or key. There’s no need to replace the cylinder; it will continue to work with your existing keys, keeping your landlord happy. And, when you move out, you can quickly and easily remove the lock and replace it with the old one, keeping your deposit safe.

Note that you will also need the $65 August Connect module if you want to control and monitor the lock remotely. That module can handle multiple locks, so it’s a great low-cost pick for adding remote control to several doors at once. The only thing missing is support for Apple Homekit.

Read our full August Smart Lock review.



Kwikset Halo (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Kwikset Halo

The best smart lock with a rekeyable lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Android/iOS

Intuitive app

Easy-to-manage key codes

SmartKey system lets you rekey the lock

Touch screen can be slow to respond

SmartScreen security feature isn't obvious to novice users

While smart locks make it easy to unlock and lock your door using a smartphone or keypad, sometimes you just want a plain old key. But, if you have a rental property, this can be an issue if you're worried that someone has made a bunch of copies.

That's why we like the Kwikset Halo; it has a rekeyable lock, which was dead simple to use. Plus, this lock connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and has some good theft-deterrent features built into its touchscreen.

Read our full Kwikset Halo review.

Lockly Secure Plus. Credit: Lockly (Image credit: Lockly)

6. Lockly Secure Plus

Best smart lock with fingerprint reader

Lock Type: Deadbolt or lever | Smart Home Compatibility: Lockly | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Lock can be opened with a fingerprint

Includes a manual lock

Can’t unlock remotely without buying WiFi adapter

No built-in support for Alexa, Google Home or HomeKit

With the Lockly Secure Plus, the only key you’ll need is your finger; one touch to the fingerprint reader on the right side of the lock body opens the lock. You can also open the door by entering a code, and cleverly, the touchscreen keypad shifts the numbers around, so thieves can’t guess your code by looking at finger smudges.

Another unusual feature is that the Secure Plus is a lever lock; most smart locks are deadbolts. However, the Locky Secure Plus doesn’t support other smart home systems. For that, you'll need either a $70 Wi-Fi adapter, or to spring for the $299 Lockly Secure Pro, a separate model with built-in Wi-Fi that lets it connect to Alexa and Google Home.

Read our full Lockly Secure Plus review.



Nest X Yale. Credit: Yale (Image credit: Nest)

7. Nest X Yale

Keyless Google Assistant smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Google Home &Assistant, Nest | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Simple installation process

integrates with other Nest devices

No support for Amazon Alexa or HomeKit

“Google, lock the front door.” If you are a Google household, you want a lock that speaks to the Google Assistant smart home system. The best smart lock that offers this feature is the Nest X Yale, a neatly designed lock that works very well with Google Assistant. Locks from August and Schlage also support Google Assistant, but the Nest X Yale is the more elegant, all-in-one solution if you are invested in the Nest or Google Assistant systems.

Read our full Nest X Yale review.

Kwikset Premis. Credit: Kwikset (Image credit: Kwikset)

8. Kwikset Premis

A simple Apple HomeKit deadbolt

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Homekit | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes

Support for keycodes and remote operation

Supports Apple HomeKit

Rekeyable lock

No support for Alexa or Google Home

no Android app

The Premis is a smart, simple lock for those who want to offer entry with keys, codes and a smartphone app. The low-profile keypad looks smart, but still offers a manual key option for the luddites in your house; Homekit support means that you can control it through Siri or the Premis app. The latter also allows you to create keycodes that provide limited access, such as allowing the dog walker in during the day, but not at night. There is no support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant nor Google Home, though, so you can’t check the lock from your Amazon Echo.

Read our full Kwikset Premis review.



Kwikset Obsidian. Credit: Kwikset (Image credit: Kwikset)

9. Kwikset Obsidian

Minimalist keyless smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Z-Wave | Connectivity: Z-Wave | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: 30 | App: Yes

Clear installation process

Clean, striking design

Sometimes takes a few touches to respond

Requires Z-Wave hub to work with Alexa, Google Assistant

You’ll never forget your keys with this lock, because there aren’t any. The Kwikset Obsidian with Home Connect is a keycode, deadbolt lock with a smart, minimalist keypad that lights up on touch. Tap in a code (it can hold up to 30) and this best smart lock opens. Using the Obsidian is a simple way to control access to a basement or home office without worrying about keys.

A feature called SecureScreen prompts you to touch random digits before you enter your code, so others can’t guess your code by fingerprint smudges. However, in order to control or monitor the lock remotely, you’ll need a compatible Z-Wave hub, such as Samsung SmartThings. If the four AA batteries run out at the wrong moment, you can give the lock a boost by touching a 9V battery to the two terminals underneath the touch panel.

Read our full Kwikset Obsidian review.

Wyze smart lock (Image credit: Wyze)

10. Wyze smart lock

An inexpensive but incomplete smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: None | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Number Pad: Included | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Android/iOS

Simple, clean design

Easy to install, does not require new keys

Option to add a keypad for entry codes

No support for Alexa/Google/Homekit at present

Requires the included Gateway to connect to Wi-Fi

Wyze made a name for itself by making very good budget home security cameras and smart light bulbs. The Wyze smart lock is the company's third product, and is very good—and very cheap—too.

The Wyze smart lock was easy to set up and even easier to use, and integrates well with Wyze's other products. However, as of our review, it had yet to support any other smart home systems, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, which limits its usefulness.

Read our full Wyze smart lock review.

What to look for when buying a smart lock

When shopping for a smart lock, there are a few factors to consider.

Lock Type: Smart locks come in two types: deadbolt and lever-style. The former is designed to replace your existing deadbolt, while the latter has the lock and door-opening lever in one. Deadbolts are the most common, but lever locks are becoming more common.

Design: Your smart lock should blend in with your home decor. Most locks are available in a variety of styles and finishes, such as brass, silver, and bronze.

Connectivity: In order to control and monitor a smart lock remotely, you have to connect it to your home network. This can be done in one of several ways. Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth are the most popular radios built into smart locks, as they require little power.

Most smart locks require that you connect the lock to a bridge of some kind, like the August Connect module, or a smart home hub, such as the Samsung SmartThings or Amazon Echo Plus. Relatively few smart locks have Wi-Fi built in, as it requires a lot of power, and will have you changing batteries more frequently.

Smart home compatibility: The better smart locks should be able to work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Homekit, which allows you to tie them in to other smart home devices. So, for example, if you say "Siri, Goodnight," Apple's assistant will turn off your lights and lock your doors automatically. If you have a home security system, you can also connect some locks to it, so that they'll automatically lock when you leave home.

How we test smart locks

The only way you can really test a smart lock is to install it on your door and see how well it works. The first thing we look at is the ease of installation. A smart lock should be simple enough for anyone with a screwdriver and a modicum of know-how to put on their front door. Most smart locks currently require a Wi-Fi bridge in order to operate them remotely, so this adds an extra layer to the setup process.

Next, we see how well the lock works in everyday operation. Can you use it as easily as a traditional door lock? How intuitive is the app? What features does it come with? The best smart locks will let you create a number of temporary "keys," which you can send to others to open the door. Ideally, you should be able to schedule for when these keys will work. For example, if you have a dog walker, you should be able to program the virtual key for that person to work only during daytime hours during the week.

We also look to see what other smart home devices are compatible with the smart lock. At a minimum it should work with Alexa and/or Google Assistant, so that you can not only lock your door by voice, but query the assistant to actually see if the door is locked. Even better is when a smart lock can work with smart lights and security systems, to create a fully automated smart home.