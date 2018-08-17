Killer Deal: iPhone 6s Now Just $249

It may not be Apple's flagship anymore, but the iPhone 6s is still a capable phone for fans of Apple's iOS devices. It's also one of the most affordable iPhones you can buy.

Today only, Walmart is making the iPhone 6s even more affordable. The retailer is offering the iPhone 6s (32GB) with a 30-day StraightTalk Plan for $249. By comparison, Apple sells the iPhone 6s for $449 and purchasing a separate 30-day StraightTalk plan would add $45, so Walmart's bundle saves you $245. (It's also $100 cheaper than the iPhone SE).

The iPhone 6s features Apple's A9 processor, a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera with 4K video at 30fps, 5MP Facetime camera, and TouchID. It won't break any speed records, but it still packs enough muscle to deliver smooth experiences on everything from Instagram to Mortal Kombat X.

Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) with the same 30-say StraightTalk Plan for $349.

The iPhone 6s Plus packs much of the same hardware of its smaller brother, but it features a larger 5.5-inch Retina display. Apple sells the phone for $549, so you're saving $200 at the very least.

Both deals are valid online only.