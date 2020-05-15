Best Memorial Day grill sales 2020

May wouldn't be the same without Memorial Day grill sales. After all, summer is just a few weeks away. And if you're planning on social distancing yourself from the world, the right Memorial Day grill sales can make staying at home more enjoyable.

So we're rounding up the best Memorial Day grill sales you can get right now. From gas grills to outdoor smokers, these summer essentials will let you grill everything from burgers to hot dogs. Here are the best Memorial Day sales for outdoor grill lovers.

Best Memorial Day grill sales Blackstone Charcoal Chimney... The Home Depot $20.88 View NutriChef Electric Charcoal... The Home Depot $28.49 View Picnic Time Portagrillo... Kohl's $179.99 View Picnic Time... Target $225.95 View Show More Deals

Memorial Day grill sales

Weber grills: $50 off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is kicking off its Memorial Day grill sales with a few price drops on Weber grills. The retailer is taking up to $50 off select grills. The sale includes both gas grills and natural gas grills that are part of Weber's Genesis II series. View Deal

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the biggest Memorial Day grill sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $56 for a charcoal-based grill. View Deal

Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Memorial Day grill sales. The sale includes portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. View Deal

Outdoor grills: extra 30% off all items @ Macy's

Macy's is taking an extra 30% off its entire line of outdoor grills via coupon code "REFRESH". (The coupon can be stacked on sale items). Plus, orders of $25 or more ship free. After discount, you can get the Keg-a-Que Charcoal Grill (pictured) for $59.39. View Deal

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $34 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 56% off. View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of Memorial Day grill sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Char-Broil, Weber, Cuisinart, and more. View Deal

How to choose the right grill for you

There are various types of outdoor grills on the market and picking the right one depends on your needs. Grill types generally fall into three categories: gas grills, charcoal grills, and electric grills.

Gas grills require fuel (propane or natural gas), but heat up quickly with the turn of a knob. They're easier to use in that they offer more precise temperature control than a charcoal-based grill.

Charcoal grills, on other hand, require a fire starter (charcoal) and are for intermediate or expert grillers. They take longer to heat up, but they give that classic smoky flavor that we all associate with backyard barbecues. Temperature control is tricky, so again these grills are best for those with outdoor grilling experience.

Finally, an electric grill is the easiest grill to use. All it takes to heat them up is a power outlet. They provide intense heat, but they generally lack that hardy flavor you'd get from a charcoal-based grill.