FAQs

What are Apple Store promo codes? Apple Store promo codes are currently not available. Unlike other retailers that offer coupon codes, the Apple Store doesn't offer promo codes on any of its merchandise.

Does the Apple Store offer free shipping? The Apple Store offers free next-day shipping on any in-stock Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs. Apple also offers free two-day shipping on most in-stock items. The cost for shipping is calculated and displayed on the checkout page.

Does Apple offer discounts? The Apple Store is renown for not offering discounts. The only Apple sale that's typically offered is the Apple Black Friday sale — a 4-day shopping event that offers free Apple gift cards when you purchase select Apple devices.

What products does Apple sell? As one of the biggest tech brand worldwide, Apple sells a wide variety of devices. The list includes iMacs, MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches. The Apple Store also sells accessories and headphones.

Does Apple offer student discounts? The Apple Education Store offers discounts for students and educators. These discounts typically take up to $100 off some of Apple's most popular devices. To enroll, you must provide a qualifying education e-mail address. You can learn more about Apple's education discounts via the Apple website (opens in new tab).

Is there an Apple store near me? Apple Stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Apple website (opens in new tab).

Apple hints and tips

Although there are no Apple Store promo codes, there are ways to save on Apple devices. Here's how:

Trade-in your old device: Apple lets you trade in your older device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more. You can check your trade-in value at the Apple website (opens in new tab) .

Apple lets you trade in your older device for credit you can use toward the purchase of a new device. Trade-ins work on smartphone purchases, smartwatch purchases, and more. You can check your trade-in value at the Apple website (opens in new tab) .

When it comes to trade-ins, Apple tends to offers some of the best deals. However, if you don't have anything to trade in, it's worth looking for deals from other retailers. Amazon and Best Buy, for instance tend to offer some of the best Apple deals around. Shop Apple refurbished: Consumers can save big by purchasing renewed devices directly from the Apple Store. The devices are restored to like new condition and are covered by a 1-year warranty. You can shop all refurbished items via the Apple website (opens in new tab) .

Which MacBook should I buy?

(Image credit: Future)

Picking the best MacBook for your needs is no easy task. However, we have some suggestions on which Mac laptop to get based on your needs and budget.

MacBook Air: The MacBook Air is the best MacBook for most people, but now it's better for even more people than ever before. Apple's decision to replace its Intel processors with its own Apple Silicon is reaping serious rewards. This laptop's 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life in the Tom's Guide battery test is the best for a MacBook Air ever. Plus, the M1 delivers crazy-fast performance, so much so that it can run serious games smoothly.

MacBook Pro 14-inch: The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the Mac to get if you have the budget and the need for more ports. That's simply because its new Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate is amazing. The new M1 Pro (and pricier M1 Max) chips also deliver more speed than ever before, while still enabling all-day battery life.

Which iPhone should I buy?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple's current batch of smartphones has made it harder than ever to pick the best iPhone for your needs. Fortunately, we've reviewed every device and have the best pick for your budget and needs.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best iPhone you can buy in terms of power and performance. It's a near-perfect device with an adaptive display that can automatically scale its refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz (depending on what task you're performing). Combined with a larger battery and efficient A15 Bionic processor, help the iPhone 13 Pro Max last more than 12 hours on our battery test, which is incredible.

iPhone 13: If you're looking for value, the $799 iPhone 13 properly balances a more affordable price with some stellar features. By skipping the more expensive Pro line, you won't get the fast-refreshing displays, but there are enough great features here to make the iPhone 13 a worthy upgrade from any past iPhone.

iPhone SE 2022: The iPhone SE (2022) is the most budget-friendly option in the modern iPhone lineup. Starting at $429 for the 64GB model, the SE is a powerhouse that runs laps around anything else at this price point. It sports the same A15 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 13. However, the 4.7-inch LCD is a bit of a letdown with a low resolution by today's standards (1344 x 750). The chunky bezels of the classic iPhone design also look dated.