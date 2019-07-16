Best Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot Deals

Pressure cookers have become all the rage with today's home chefs. The Instant Pot is at the forefront of the newfound appreciation for pressure cookers. The wildly popular branded multi-function cooker has become synonymous with these kitchen devices.

Depending on its size and features, an Instant Pot pressure cooker can range from $70 to $150. The good news is that it's easy to find bargains on these multi-purpose devices — especially now that Amazon Prime Day has kicked off.

To help you save money and time, we're rounding up the best Instant Pot deals you can buy right now.

For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart multi-use cooker for $89. That’s a $61 discount off its regular $149.95 asking price. If you’re tacking Amazon Gift Cards onto your Prime Day shopping spree, Amazon will give you a $5 credit on this Instant Pot order when you buy $25 or more in gift cards.

Meanwhile, Walmart's offering the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender for $89 ($10 off). This blender has 8 smart One Touch programs for making smoothies, purees, ice cream, soup, and various nut milks. And who doesn't love a good nut milk? The blender even has a hot soup function that can cook raw vegetables before pureeing them.

If you prefer one of Instant Pot's traditional pressure cookers, below are the best deals right now: