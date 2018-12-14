5 Best Amazon Deals Right Now

Update Dec 14: The Amazon Fire HD 8 is back on sale for $49.99. Plus, for the first time all year, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $99.99



The holiday shopping season is in full swing and as we count the days down the Christmas, Amazon's prices have gotten more aggressive. If you have any unchecked items on your gift shopping list, Amazon has some great deals you can get today.



From now through the holidays we're hand-picking the retailer's best deals — the ones we'd spend our own money on — in multiple categories. Moreover, Amazon is covering your shipping fees until Dec 18, so you don't have to spend a certain amount of money or be a Prime member to enjoy the extra savings.

Today's Amazon deals right now includes everything from the All-New Kindle Paperwhite to an Alexa-enabled smart TV.

All-New Kindle Paperwhite 6-inch eReader

If you're looking for a great gift for mom, dad, a girlfriend or a boyfriend who loves reading, you might want to consider Amazon's popular eReader. The All-New Kindle Paperwhite is on sale at Amazon for $99.99. Normally $130, that's $30 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this eReader all year. Thinner and lighter than ever before, the Kindle Paperwhite also one-ups it predecessor with its new water-proof design. Book lovers can finally read and unwind in the bath, at the beach or poolside, worry free. In our review, we like its Bluetooth support for audiobooks, expanded storage capacity, and flush to bezel screen. Unlike tablets, the Kindle Paperwhite is glare free for comfortable reading, even in direct sunlight.

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet

Does someone on your Christmas gift list want a tablet? Amazon's inexpensive Alexa-enabled, 8-inch tablet makes a great gift. For a limited time, Amazon has its All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $49.99 which matches its Black Friday markdown. That's $30 off its normal $80 selling price. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet features an immersive 8-inch display, Dolby audio, and access to millions of entertainment options including movies, TV shows, music, Kindle eBooks and more. Alexa-hands free functionality lets you pause and play what you're watching or listening to, display the weather, and order a pizza using just your voice.

Echo Show (2nd Gen) Hue Smart Bulb Bundle

Cyber Monday shopping for smart home deals? You can get the 2nd gen Amazon Echo Show and Hue Smart Bulb Bundle for $179.99. That's $65 off the cost of buying each item separately. Whether you're upgrading your smart home setup or want to start one, this kit is a great solution. Alexa-enabled, the Echo Show lets you enjoy hands-free control of other smart home devices. It also simplifies your life by keeping you posted on news, traffic, and weather updates, using just your voice. In our Echo Show 2nd gen review, we found it to be a convenient smart-home hub with a living room-friendly design and excellent audio output.

Xbox Game Pass: 12-Month Membership

Are you an Xbox console owner who wants to expand your gaming library? Amazon has a sweet Cyber Monday gaming deal that lets you grab an Xbox One Game Pass for just $69.99. Normally, you would pay $120 for this 12-month membership, so this deal saves you $50. With this digital code download, you'll have unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles. Another incentive is that you'll get to play games the same day they release.

Insignia 24-inch Full HD Fire Edition Smart TV

Bargain hunting for a small television set for your kids room, a guest room or a den? Amazon is offering the Insignia 24-inch Full HD Fire Edition Smart TV for $99.99 (Model NS-24DF310NA19). That knocks $50 off the television set's regular $150 retail price. Alexa-enabled, this smart TV fits right into your smart home setup and is so easy to set up, a kid could do it. Its included remotes lets you play music, switch inputs, control other devices and seamlessly launch apps and browse through content. We reviewed the 43-inch model of this TV liked its modest price, HDR support, and Alexa functionality.



See our complete selection of Amazon Cyber Monday Deals