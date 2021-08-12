Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review (in progress): The best foldable phone just got better

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks like the best foldable phone yet, with a more durable design and S Pen support, and the multitasking features are even better. You need a case to store the stylus and the cameras are not upgraded, but overall the Z Fold 3 looks very promising for power users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specs Price: $1,799 (256GB), $1,899 (512GB)

CPU: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

External display: 6.2 inches (2268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive

Internal display 7.6 inches (2208 x 1768) 120Hz Adaptive

Rear cameras: 12MP wide (f/1.8); 12MP ultra-side (f.2.2, 123-degree FOV); 12MP telephoto (f/2.4, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom)

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Under-display camera: 4MP (f/1.8)

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Charging: 25W (charger not included)

Size: 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62 inches (closed); 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 inches (open)

Weight: 9.55 ounces

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is determined to win over foldable phone skeptics. Worried about the device’s durability? The display is up to 80% tougher, and the whole phone is water resistant. Want to do more with a massive 7.6-inch screen? There’s an under-display camera for more immersive viewing. and the phone now supports S Pen input.

Think foldable phones cost too much? Well, we can’t help you much there. This sequel is still pricey at $1,799, but at least it’s $200 cheaper than its predecessor at launch. If you’re looking for a truly affordable foldable, the new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a better bet. (For a deeper comparison, see our Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3 face-off.)

Other notable Galaxy Z Fold 3 upgrades include a brighter display and enhanced multitasking features, complete with a Windows-like taskbar.

While this foldable is still a niche device, based on our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in progress it looks like Samsung has refined the best foldable phone you can buy, making it a potentially excellent choice for power users who want a phone and tablet in one device. Stay tuned for test results, photo comparisons and our final rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Pros and cons so far

The under-display camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 impresses with its ability to disappear when you're viewing content. However, the 4MP resolution is definitely less sharp than the front 10MP camera based on selfie I took.

on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 impresses with its ability to disappear when you're viewing content. However, the 4MP resolution is definitely less sharp than the front 10MP camera based on selfie I took. The main 7.6-inch display is easier to view outdoors , as the panel gets up to 30% brighter. I also appreciate the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which enables smoother scrolling.

, as the panel gets up to 30% brighter. I also appreciate the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which enables smoother scrolling. I really like the Taskbar feature , which lets you pin your favorite apps to the side of the display and follow you to any app. It's just like Windows. However, you have to dig in the Labs setting to turn this on.

, which lets you pin your favorite apps to the side of the display and follow you to any app. It's just like Windows. However, you have to dig in the Labs setting to turn this on. There's no getting around the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a thick phone when closed. You will definitely notice this phone-tablet combo when it's in your pocket.

when closed. You will definitely notice this phone-tablet combo when it's in your pocket. It's good to see that more apps have been optimized for the Fold 3 , including Spotify. You'll see a now playing window in the bottom left and all your discovery options on the right. In Gmail you'll see your inbox on the left and message contents on the right.

, including Spotify. You'll see a now playing window in the bottom left and all your discovery options on the right. In Gmail you'll see your inbox on the left and message contents on the right. We did not receive an S Pen yet , but we have some impressions below from our hands-on preview.

, but we have some impressions below from our hands-on preview. The overall camera quality is very good from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with it taking sharp and colorful images for the most part. Just don't expect powerful zoom.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for pre-order now, with a release date of August 27. Those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can take advantage of a few perks, including getting $200 in Samsung.com credit and 12 months free of Samsung Care+ when you sign up for a three-year plan.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a starting price of $1,799 for the 256GB model, and the 512GB version costs $1,899.

Check out our how-to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 guide for all the best deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design and durability

A bit sleeker and way stronger — that’s the best way to describe the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design, which adds a lot of in the way of durability.

Right off the bat, you’ll be glad to know that the new Galaxy Z Fold is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. I doubt most people will dunk this foldable, but it’s good to know it can handle everything from splashes to rain.

Unfortunately, we are not able to test water resistance on our review sample, but we have purchased a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will put that unit to the test and update this review.

Alas, Samsung wouldn’t let us dunk the Z Fold 3 during our hands-on session, but we hope to test that feature out soon. Just note that the Z Fold 3 is not dust resistant, so I wouldn’t feel comfy bringing this foldable to the beach.

To further fortify the Galaxy Z Fold 3, its stronger Armor Aluminum body and Gorilla Glass Victus display are designed to resist scratches and drops. Last but not least, Samsung claims that the Z Fold 3 employs a new protective PET film that when combined with “optimized” main screen layers results in a 80% more durable screen.

Another plus: the Hideaway Hinge is thinner than before. In fact, the whole device is a bit sleeker then before. The Z Fold 3 measures 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62 inches when closed and 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 when open. And it weighs 9.5 ounces. Compare that to 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.66 inches (closed), 6.2 x 5 x 0.27 inches (open) and 9.9 ounces for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 .

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three main colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver. I’m a fan of the silver because it pops most.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 displays

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 once again features two displays: a 6.2-inch OLED cover display and a 7.6-inch main screen that’s revealed once you unfold the device.

Both panels offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and I experienced smooth scrolling and overall performance during my hands-on time with the phone.

The resolution for the interior screen is the same as before at 2208 x 1768 pixels, but the good news is that the new display is rated to be 29% brighter than before, thanks to new Eco display technology.

In person, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s main display looks pretty stunning, and a big reason for that is a new under-display camera. Instead of having to stare at a notch or punch hole, the UDC on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is nearly invisible, especially when you go full screen on content like photos and videos. When the display is dark, say on the home screen, you can make out the tiny hole, but it’s not that noticeable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen

Given that I’ve always found using a stylus on even the biggest phablets cramped, it’s refreshing to see Samsung add S Pen support to a 7.6-inch foldable phone. There’s simply more room to take notes, sketch or mark up documents without having to constantly zoom in.

The catch is that the S Pen isn’t included and there are two options: S Pen Fold Edition ($49) and S Pen Pro ($99). While both pens feature a retractable tip to prevent display damage, the S Pen Pro adds Bluetooth connectivity for doing things like controlling media playback or taking photos remotely.

The good news? The S Pen Fold Edition felt very responsive when I used it to write some notes. You almost forget that you’re writing on a display. It’s just too bad there’s nowhere to store the pen on the phone, unless you spring for a case with a holster. The S Pen Fold Edition with case costs $79, which I think is a must if you plan using the pen often.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 multitasking and app support

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Is a multitasking powerhouse. Thanks to the Multi-Active Window feature, you can run two apps side by side (dragging and dropping content between them) or run up to three apps at once. And now the enhanced App Pair feature lets you create shortcuts for two apps later in the same way you had them open.

Don’t feel like constantly swiping in from the right side to open the Edge Panel to see these and other apps? Samsung added a new Taskbar feature that lets you switch between apps on the fly; it just sits there on the right side of the display, similar to the Windows taskbar. To get the Taskbar to work, I had to dig into the Settings menu and activate Samsung Labs, which most people won’t know how to do.

Once activated, the Taskbar is a great addition. I love that I can quickly glance at how many notifications I might have in Slack, for example, then quickly switch to that app. Or I can quickly open my favorite App Pair: Gallery and Messages.

Samsung Labs can also force apps that are not optimized for foldable displays to work in Multi-Active Windows mode. For example, I could park Netflix on the left side of the display and continue watching Outer Banks while keeping an I on messages on the right side of the screen.

Another cool feature is drag and split. For example, if you're in the Samsung browser and you're looking at items on Amazon, you can simply drag one over to the right to open a new window. That way you can look at the details on one product while comparing other products on the left. Other apps that support this feature including Samsung Message, MS Office, One Note and more.

Samsung is also closely with third-party developers to roll out more apps that work natively with the Z Fold 3. These include Snapchat, TikTok, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. For example, when you're using Spotify, you'll see the Now Playing window on the bottom left side and the rest of the discover menu on the right side, making it easier to multitask.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras

There’s really not much new to report on the camera front with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the exception of the under-display camera.

The rear cameras once again include a trio of 12MP lenses: a f/1.8 wide-angle shooter, an ultra-wide f/2.2 camera with a 123-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto camera.

You can see in this shot of portulaca flowers that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is capable of delivering vibrant colors, though the details could be a bit better in the petals when I zoomed in.

In this portrait, the Z Fold 3 does a really nice job with the bokeh effect, blurring out most of the background, though the leaves on the right side are fairly pronounced. My blue shirt really pops, and there's a good amount of detail in my hair, but my skin tone is a bit washed out.

Once again the Galaxy Z Fold 3 produces a colorful shot here of various peppers, offering saturated hues of green, orange, yellow and red. And this time the detail remained fairly strong as I zoomed in on the sign and even the stickers on some of the produce.

The 4MP under-display camera is just okay. That lens has a f/1.8 aperture and 80-degree field of view, which means it's fine for video calls but wouldn't be our first choice for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 captures a serviceable selfie here, but it's not as sharp as I'd like, and the overall image looks blurrier than what the 10MP selfie camera produced. Stay tuned for more image comparisons.

It’s too bad that you get just a 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 Ultra , for example, packs dual telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and that phone’s Space Zoom (digital) goes up to 100x.

Fortunately, there are some new software tricks and features for the cameras, some of which are borrowed from the Galaxy S21 Ultra. These include Night Portrait, Single Take (Dynamic Video) and Director's View (for using the front and back cameras at once). Other highlights include Rear camera selfie Dual Preview and Capture View Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 proved snappy in our hands-on time, and that’s because it has some pretty beefy hardware under the hood. A Snapdragon 888 processor runs the show, and it’s backed by 12GB of RAM. There’s also 256GB of internal storage standard, though you can opt for 512GB.

This foldable phone didn’t flinch as I opened three apps at once on screen, surfed the web and played videos over a Wi-Fi connection. But we’ll need to spend more time to see how the Z Fold 3 performs and whether it can stay cool under pressure.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 battery and charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 lasted an admirable 10 hours and 10 minutes on our web surfing battery test, so we’re expecting similar endurance from the Z Fold 3’s 4,400 mAh dual battery. That’s a bit smaller than the Z Fold 2’s 4,500 mAh pack, but not by much.

Samsung continues the trend of not including a charger in the box, so you’ll have to buy one separately. If you’re looking to fast charge, the Z Fold 3 supports 25W wired charging and up to 10W wireless charging. You can also use the back of the Z Fold 3 to reverse wireless charge other devices up to 4.5W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks nearly identical to its predecessor at first glance, but the upgrades here are fairly substantial, including a more durable design and S Pen support. And it’s good to know more foldable-friendly apps are on the way.

On the other hand, I would have liked to see a built-in stylus holster for the S Pen, similar to what the old Galaxy Note phablets included, as well as more substantial camera upgrades to put the Z Fold 3 on par with the S21 Ultra.

Ultimately, the Z Fold 3 is about pairing that “wow” factor with peace of mind to those willing to invest what is still a lot of money in the ultimate foldable phone. And based on what I’ve seen thus far, Samsung could very well succeed in that mission. Stay tuned for our full review and final rating.