Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 just got a huge $300 price drop

If you’ve been holding out on buying a foldable phone due to their steep prices, now's the time to act.

That’s because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale for just $1,499 at Amazon, which means a hefty $300 has been sliced off the best foldable phone you can buy. I would hurry, though, as this deal isn’t expected to stick around for long.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone you can buy today. And in this configuration you can get it with 256GB in Phantom Black, saving yourself a generous $300. Just be quick as this deal isn't likely to last long.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review we concluded that it's the foldable phone to buy right. It has improved a fair bit over the original Galaxy Fold and has refined the winning formula of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Not only does the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sport a rather impressive 6.2-inch folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it also makes use of an innovative under-display selfie camera that means the expansive screen is not disrupted by camera cut-outs or notches; in fact, you have to look quite hard to spot the camera at all.

Other upgrades such as S Pen support and a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip put the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the top of the foldables category.

If you’ve been skeptical about opting for a foldable phone, then let us put you at ease. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still bulky compared to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22, but its size means it’s a killer productivity device when on the move. That compact tablet-like display also means the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is great for reading eBooks on, as well as gaming on the go. We suggest you give Xbox Cloud Gaming a spin on the Z Fold 3.

And with $300 sliced off the price and the underlying software now more mature since the phone's launch, we now feel it’s the best time to get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and embrace the foldable phone future.