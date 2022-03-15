One UI 4.1 — here's all the Galaxy S22 features coming to your Samsung phone

The Galaxy S22 introduced some nifty new camera features, like Night Portrait mode, pet portrait support and telephoto lens support in the Pro mode. And as we predicted, some (if not most) of those features will start trickling down to older Galaxy phones in the One UI 4.1 update.

In a forum post by a Samsung community moderator (spotted by Android Police), the poster details what's come to older Galaxy phones. Here's what you can expect.

One UI 4.1: Features coming to your Samsung phone

Night Portrait: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Pet recognition: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Lighting position editing: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Telephoto portrait video: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Improved Director's View: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Telephoto lens in Pro Mode: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2 ExpertRAW: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Snapchat integration: Galaxy S21

We assume where the Galaxy S21 is mentioned, Samsung is also including the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Plus, too. So while not all of the older Galaxy phones will get every feature, it seems like most of them will get a big chunk of said features. It's interesting how the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE are seemingly left out of most of these. We also find it odd that the Snapchat integration is only coming to the Galaxy S21, leaving out the S21 FE and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

ExpertRAW coming to the top-end flagships of yesteryear and 2020 is a good thing, meaning that you can take images that are infinitely more open for edits on your Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and even on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Fold 3 will get ExpertRAW in April 2022, while the other listed handsets will get their updates later this year.

Samsung says that One UI 4.1 is coming out in the first half of this year for these older phones. The forum moderator originally said the update was rolling out right now (presumably in South Korea), but they have later retracted this statement.

While writing this article, Samsung published the news about One UI 4.1, saying the update is coming to the US in the coming weeks. Devices eligible for One UI 4.1 include the original Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, as well as some of the Galaxy A, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Tab S series.

Some features coming to all of these phones are: Google Duo live sharing, Object Eraser (Samsung's version of Magic Eraser), streamlined photo sharing, and the Grammarly-powered keyboard. The first devices to receive One UI 4.1 will be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, followed by the Galaxy S21, select Galaxy A phones (probably the 2021 models), and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The others will follow suit later in the year.